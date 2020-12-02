China Matters documents the Ecological Turn of China's Infertile Coast

Beijing (ots/PRNewswire) - Along China's northeastern coast of Bohai Sea

stretched a strip of saline-alkali soil back in 1980s. It could barely afford

any arable fields for plants and crops.



In 1994, Binhai New Area of Tianjin was established by the coast as a greening

and eco-restoration project just rolled out in the region.





After over 20 years' efforts, a 736-square-kilometer Green Ecological Barrierhas been built up between Binhai New Area and downtown Tianjin, which representsthe ecological overhaul of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region.In this video, American host Jack takes a trip to the Binhai New Area ofTianjin, exploring the locale, talking with the greening workers and getting toknow what changes the area went through.During the journey, Jack rode a bike from the congested downtown to theBeidagang Wetland Nature Preserve in suburban Tianjin. There, he worked withforest rangers and fed birds corn and fish."Tianjin people's ability to turn a wasteland into a forest and to restore thesedamaged ecosystems is quite remarkable," Jack commented. "It's almost like citypeople living with nature in such a harmonious way. It's like something out of afuturistic utopian movie."As the local workers told him, the area could have been used for commercialpurposes, but Tianjin municipal government chose to build this ecologicalbarrier that would benefit generations. "They are thinking from a long-termperspective," Jack said.