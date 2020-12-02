 

DGAP-Adhoc Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Amundi Physical Metals plc / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020

02-Dec-2020 / 14:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Amundi Physical Metals plc
(« Issuer »)

Release of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020

Dublin, December 1st, 2020

The Issuer announces today that it has made available to the public its semi-annual financial report as of September 30, 2020 (the "Report")

The Report is available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com).

Copies of the Report are available upon request at the Issuer's registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland.

 

