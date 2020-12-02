DGAP-Ad-hoc: Amundi Physical Metals plc / Key word(s): Half Year Results Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020 02-Dec-2020 / 14:02 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Release of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020

Dublin, December 1st, 2020

The Issuer announces today that it has made available to the public its semi-annual financial report as of September 30, 2020 (the "Report")

The Report is available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com).

Copies of the Report are available upon request at the Issuer's registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland.

Language: English Company: Amundi Physical Metals plc 2nd Floor, Palmerston House, Fenian Street 2 Dublin Ireland Phone: +33 (0)176338436 E-mail: liste.etf-dev@amundi.com ISIN: FR0013416716 WKN: A2UJK0 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Amsterdam EQS News ID: 1152271

