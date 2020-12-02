DGAP-Adhoc Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Amundi Physical Metals plc / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Amundi Physical Metals plc
Release of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Dublin, December 1st, 2020
The Issuer announces today that it has made available to the public its semi-annual financial report as of September 30, 2020 (the "Report")
The Report is available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com).
Copies of the Report are available upon request at the Issuer's registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland.
