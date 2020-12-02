Cooper Tire Named to Forbes World’s Best Employers List

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has been recognized by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Employers 2020. Cooper placed within the top 20 percent, ranking 143 out of 750 companies on the list, and ranked highly in the automotive industry, placing second among six tire companies in the category. In partnership with market research firm Statista, Forbes compiled the ranking based on employee ratings of their employer on topics such as economic footprint, gender equality, social responsibility, talent development and COVID-19 response.

“Cooper is comprised of dedicated employees focused on living our company purpose, which states that everyone deserves to travel through life’s journeys with confidence, and Cooper is there at every turn. Being ranked a World’s Best Employer speaks volumes about our company culture and practices, and the pride employees take in being part of the Cooper team,” said Paula Whitesell, Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer. “We are pleased to earn this recognition and are dedicated to continual improvement to meet and exceed the expectations of all of our stakeholders, including our employees.”