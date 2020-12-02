 

Absolute Software to Present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

Absolute Software (TSX:ABST) (Nasdaq:ABST), a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions, today announced the company will be presenting at the Raymond James Virtual Technology Investors Conference on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:30AM ET.

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available via the Absolute Investor Relations website.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software is a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions and the industry’s only undeletable defense platform embedded in over a half-billion devices. Enabling a permanent digital tether between the endpoint and the enterprise who distributed it, Absolute provides IT and Security organizations with complete connectivity, visibility, and control, whether a device is on or off the corporate network, and empowers them with Self-Healing Endpoint security to ensure mission-critical apps remain healthy and deliver intended value.

