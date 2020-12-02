CERP Rhin Rhône Méditerranée Selects QAD DynaSys Cloud Solutions to Improve Customer Service Levels and Satisfaction

"We are in a permanent quest for continuous improvement of our processes. Acquiring an APS (Advanced Planning Systems) solution for our supplies and forecasts is fully in line with our approach," said Céline Querry, procurement manager at CERP Rhin Rhône Méditerranée. "In addition, our market's globalization, relocalization of production and variations in demand made the pharmaceutical supply chain more complex. In this context, we decided to structure our planning process, including sales forecasting, supply planning and inventory optimization. After undergoing a review process that included several prominent advanced planning systems providers, we selected QAD DynaSys."

QAD DynaSys , a leading provider of digital supply chain planning solutions, announced today that CERP Rhin Rhône Méditerranée, a French leader in pharmaceutical distribution, has selected the QAD DynaSys Retail Planning solution including demand planning, distribution planning, procurement planning, and advanced analytics capabilities to optimize its supply chain. QAD DynaSys is a division of QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA ) (Nasdaq: QADB ).

Created in 1921 by a group of pharmacists, CERP Rhin Rhône Méditerranée is a leader in the pharmaceutical distribution industry, and works closely with pharmacies and dispensaries in France. It is a public limited company whose customers are also shareholders and directors. It has an annual revenue of 2.125€ billion and employs 1,700 people throughout 25 different sites.

From a specific solution to an agile supply chain

CERP Rhin Rhône Méditerranée realized that to compete in the face of the historic disruption affecting the pharmaceutical market, it needed to make its supply chain more collaborative and flexible. At the beginning of 2019, CERP Rhin Rhône Méditerranée launched a call for tender, focusing on the market's prominent software vendors. In 2020, it selected QAD DynaSys' cloud-based retail planning solution. QAD DynaSys Retail Planning includes the DynaSys Demand Planning, Distribution Planning, Procurement Planning and Advanced Analytics solutions.

"We are an essential intermediary between laboratories, which have their own priorities and supply problems, including the globalization in the supply of active ingredients, and pharmacists who must serve a wide range of public health concerns," said Marc Hoeschen, director of logistics at CERP Rhin Rhône Méditerranée. "We also have a legal duty to deliver prescription medicine within 24 hours, or guarantee 15 days of available inventory of sales in our distribution area. We must anticipate difficulties that may occur on one side of the supply chain and balance that with the needs of those on the other side, while taking into account our costs. To accomplish all this, we must have the most agile and reliable supply chain possible."