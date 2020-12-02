Marsh & McLennan Agency Acquires Heritage Insurance Service, Inc.

Heritage has been serving companies and individuals since 1974 and provides business, auto, and home insurance services and solutions, with specialized expertise in the trucking and transportation industry. Heritage has 30 employees across five locations in Kentucky and Utah, and is led by Steven Turner, Founder and President.

Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC (MMA), the middle market agency subsidiary of Marsh, today announced the acquisition of Heritage Insurance Service, Inc., a leading independent agency in Louisville, Kentucky. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“For nearly 50 years, Steve and his team have been dedicated to providing exceptional client service and specialized expertise to a thriving yet complex industry,” said Timothy Fleming, CEO of MMA’s Upper Midwest region. “We are excited to welcome Heritage, their leadership, and their distinctive expertise to MMA.”

Mr. Turner added: “Combining our expertise with the size and reach of MMA provides our clients access to competitive insurance solutions and products to help their businesses grow. We look forward to working with, and being a part of, this growing organization.”

About Marsh & McLennan Agency

Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC is a subsidiary of Marsh established in 2008 to serve as a platform for the middle market. MMA offers commercial property, casualty, personal lines, and employee benefits to midsize businesses and individuals across North America.

About Marsh

Marsh is the world’s leading insurance broker and risk advisor. With over 35,000 colleagues operating in more than 130 countries, Marsh serves commercial and individual clients with data driven risk solutions and advisory services. Marsh is a business of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC), the leading global professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. With annual revenue approaching US$17 billion and 76,000 colleagues worldwide, MMC helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses: Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer, and Oliver Wyman. Follow Marsh on Twitter @MarshGlobal; LinkedIn; Facebook; and YouTube, or subscribe to BRINK.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201202005183/en/