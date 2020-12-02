 

Marsh & McLennan Agency Acquires Heritage Insurance Service, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.12.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC (MMA), the middle market agency subsidiary of Marsh, today announced the acquisition of Heritage Insurance Service, Inc., a leading independent agency in Louisville, Kentucky. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Heritage has been serving companies and individuals since 1974 and provides business, auto, and home insurance services and solutions, with specialized expertise in the trucking and transportation industry. Heritage has 30 employees across five locations in Kentucky and Utah, and is led by Steven Turner, Founder and President.

“For nearly 50 years, Steve and his team have been dedicated to providing exceptional client service and specialized expertise to a thriving yet complex industry,” said Timothy Fleming, CEO of MMA’s Upper Midwest region. “We are excited to welcome Heritage, their leadership, and their distinctive expertise to MMA.”

Mr. Turner added: “Combining our expertise with the size and reach of MMA provides our clients access to competitive insurance solutions and products to help their businesses grow. We look forward to working with, and being a part of, this growing organization.”

About Marsh & McLennan Agency

Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC is a subsidiary of Marsh established in 2008 to serve as a platform for the middle market. MMA offers commercial property, casualty, personal lines, and employee benefits to midsize businesses and individuals across North America.

About Marsh

Marsh is the world’s leading insurance broker and risk advisor. With over 35,000 colleagues operating in more than 130 countries, Marsh serves commercial and individual clients with data driven risk solutions and advisory services. Marsh is a business of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC), the leading global professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. With annual revenue approaching US$17 billion and 76,000 colleagues worldwide, MMC helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses: Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer, and Oliver Wyman. Follow Marsh on Twitter @MarshGlobal; LinkedIn; Facebook; and YouTube, or subscribe to BRINK.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marsh & McLennan Agency Acquires Heritage Insurance Service, Inc. Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC (MMA), the middle market agency subsidiary of Marsh, today announced the acquisition of Heritage Insurance Service, Inc., a leading independent agency in Louisville, Kentucky. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Salesforce Announces Strong Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Lost Money in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.?
MedMen Announces Delay Filing of Financial Statements for the First Fiscal Quarter of 2021, Ended ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Kandi ...
AWS Announces Four Storage Innovations
AWS Announces Amazon DevOps Guru
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update – VSS Unity Preparing For First Rocket Powered Flight ...
Accenture Promotes 605 New Managing Directors and Appoints 63 New Senior Managing Directors
AWS Announces the Next Version of Amazon Aurora Serverless, a New Capability that Makes it Easier ...
Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Slack
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. ...
Aegon to sell its Central and Eastern European business to VIG
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity