Wiley Works with Southern New Hampshire University to Support Their Redesigned Online M.B.A. Program

Wiley has worked in collaboration with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) to map several of the program’s foundational and core business courses to professional certificates and badges in critical platforms like Microsoft Excel and Tableau, as well as in-demand power skills such as emotional intelligence.

John Wiley and Sons Inc . (NYSE: JWA) (NYSE: JWB), a global leader in research and education, today announced a milestone agreement with Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU), the largest nonprofit provider of online higher education in the country, to support the redesign of the University’s online Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) degree. Open for Spring 2021 matriculation, the revised program will allow learners to complete the 30-credit online program in about one year, for just under $19,000.

“Our guiding purpose is to make education more equitable, and Southern New Hampshire University has long demonstrated how to meet evolving student needs while being both affordable and accessible,” said Matt Leavy, Executive Vice President, Wiley in Education Publishing. “We are thrilled to partner with them on this differentiated M.B.A. program; and we know that by embedding demonstrable skills and certifications directly to this M.B.A. program, we will be able to enable students’ success and create on-ramps to the in-demand jobs that are driving our global economy forward.”

“Intended for a workforce that continues to rapidly evolve, we are thrilled to launch our redesigned MBA program to meet the needs of business learners today and in the future,” said Greg Fowler, President of Global Campus, Southern New Hampshire University. “This reimagined program, featuring embedded, industry-recognized credentials and timely learning resources from Wiley, will meet the skills needs essential to the modern business world. This innovative curriculum will build into SNHU’s 30-credit MBA program, designed to significantly reduce the overall cost of tuition and time to completion, and allow thousands of learners across the globe to continue their education and advance their careers.”

As the pandemic continues to reshape the future of learning and work, corporate confidence in the skills and abilities of M.B.A. talent remains strong. In a recent survey by the Graduate Management Admission Council, 87 percent of respondents indicated an M.B.A. properly prepared students for success in their organization. This coupled with a renewed focus from learners on outcomes-driven education will continue to drive efficient, results-oriented and career-focused education.

This announcement from Wiley follows on the heels of the company broadening access to its Knewton Alta Foundations of Math course – content that is critical for learners to advance in their future academic and professional achievements and further underscores Wiley’s commitment to clearing the path for long-term success in high-demand, high-growth careers.

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 88-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 170,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as the "Most Innovative" regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.

