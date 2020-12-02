VMware Named a Leader in Cloud Cost Optimization and Hybrid Cloud Management Reports by Global Analyst Firm

“We’re honored to be a leader in both of these Forrester Wave reports,” said Ajay Singh, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Management Business Unit, VMware. “We believe it reflects our dedication to helping customers unlock the full potential of a transformative, multi-cloud strategy. Wherever customers are on their multi-cloud journey, VMware delivers management solutions that help them address their needs.”

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced that global market research firm Forrester has named VMware a leader in both The Forrester Wave: Cloud Cost Management and Optimization (CCMO), Q4 2020 1 and The Forrester Wave: Hybrid Cloud Management, Q4 2020 2 .

Named a Leader in Cloud Cost Management and Optimization with CloudHealth by VMware

CloudHealth is a leader in the Forrester Cloud Cost Management and Optimization Wave and received the highest score in each of the three main categories of the eight evaluated vendors. The report analyzes and scores the top eight providers helping infrastructure and operations (I&O) professionals select the right solution for their needs. For vendors with CCMO offerings, according to the Forrester report, “Container support, accurate billing, and cost optimization are key differentiators.” The Forrester report further states, “[CloudHealth by] VMware offers a leading platform for cloud-native and traditional enterprises.”

The report notes, “Reference customers gave high marks for CloudHealth’s customer support and openness to adding new features. They also appreciated the team’s quarterly business review, which provides benchmark comparisons with other customers of similar size and cloud spend … CloudHealth also includes visibility support for VMware [Cloud] on AWS, Oracle (beta), and [VMware] vSphere and other VMware Cloud Provider Program (VCPP) clouds, in addition to AWS, Azure, and GCP.”

The report adds: “VMware’s success in the enterprise data center makes the CloudHealth offering attractive for existing VMware customers and partners.” Since VMware acquired CloudHealth Technologies in 2018, CloudHealth has expanded its channel and partnerships, grown its integrations to enterprise software, and has more than 10,000 customers, including some of the largest cloud consumers in the world.

A Hybrid Cloud Management Leader with VMware vRealize Cloud Management

Demand for hybrid cloud management solutions continues to grow rapidly. Organizations seek to work with vendors offering comprehensive solutions that deliver key functionality including end user consumption, automated provisioning, performance, capacity, cost, and compliance management as well as unified monitoring and troubleshooting. As stated in the report, The Forrester Wave: Hybrid Cloud Management, Q4 2020, “VMware offers a leading platform that extends management from private to public…[VMware vRealize Suite’s] focus is on providing app-aware multicloud management.” The Forrester evaluation also states, “Also notable is its code and experience consistency between its classic on-premises and software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based offerings.”