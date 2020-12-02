Caleres Announces Strategic Changes to Organizational and Leadership Structure

Caleres (NYSE: CAL), a diverse portfolio of consumer-driven footwear brands, today announced several transformational changes to its leadership structure that will ensure greater alignment with its strategic direction, accelerate its growth initiatives, unlock the power of its portfolio of brands and drive sustainable, long-term value for its shareholders.

Jay Schmidt, President of Caleres (Photo: Business Wire)

“This transformation will drive a renewed, consumer-focused approach that will combine the knowhow of our internal resources with the fresh ideas of new industry talent and draw on the strengths of our entire portfolio in the most efficient and value-creating way possible,” said Diane Sullivan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As we continue to execute on our strategy, it is essential that we position Caleres to capture the growth opportunities we see in this rapidly evolving market environment. This next step will strengthen our significant competencies in product creation, assortment development and brand power; and to leverage the substantial investments we’ve made, and the progress achieved in our digital capabilities and ecommerce platform.”

This transition combines the organization’s operating divisions under a unified structure for growth–strengthening consumer engagement, expanding consumer insights, advancing robust brand goals and awareness, harnessing creativity and furthering innovation.

“At this point in Caleres’ evolution, it’s extremely important that we aggressively manage our business and that we position our strongest leaders to focus on our most important opportunities to advance growth initiatives across the portfolio,” said Sullivan.

To that end, Jay Schmidt has been named president of the company, effective immediately. As president, Schmidt will assume responsibility for all of the consumer and brand strategy for Caleres’ entire portfolio, which includes Famous Footwear, Allen Edmonds, Dr. Scholl’s, Naturalizer, Sam Edelman and Vionic, among others. Schmidt most recently held the position of Division President, Caleres Brand Portfolio, where he has added to his already-strong portfolio knowledge. Prior to joining the company in 2009, Schmidt spent more than 25 years developing his extensive merchandising, portfolio management and brand marketing experience. He spent ten years with Nine West Group in several capacities and held positions of increasing responsibility with Lord & Taylor, May Merchandising Corporation and Macy’s. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce and marketing from the University of Virginia.