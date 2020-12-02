Comcast RISE Awards 13 Black-Owned, Small Businesses in Twin Cities with Marketing and Technology Resources and Makeovers

Today, the next phase of Comcast RISE, the multiyear, multi-faceted initiative launched in October to help strengthen small businesses hard hit by COVID-19, opens eligibility to include Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC)-owned, small businesses. They can apply at www.ComcastRISE.com .

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) today announced the first round of Comcast RISE award recipients — over 700 businesses will receive consulting, media and creative production services from Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, or technology upgrades from Comcast Business, based on the specific needs. This includes 13 small businesses in the Twin Cities, from restaurants and salons to professional services and retail shops.

“We are thrilled to be selected for the Comcast Twin Cities RISE grant,” said Justin Butler, General Manager, Duck Donuts of Woodbury. “2020 has brought several unique challenges to businesses in the Twin Cities and we are pleased to see Comcast deploy value-added services to help businesses through this period and lay a foundation for future growth."

RISE recipients in the Twin Cities include:

Sammy’s Avenue Eatery, LLC

Duck Donuts of Woodbury

Tendercare Learning Center, LLC

West Indies Soul Food, Inc.

Hearthside Pizza

The Zen Bin, LLC

Clawed By Davia

Wellspring Second Chance Center

Junita's Jar

Juice With Love, LLC

Independent Living Partners, LLC

The Creative Studio MN

Vivid Concepts Media

The first phase of Comcast RISE, which stands for “Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment,” focused on U.S. Black-owned, small businesses, those hit hardest by the pandemic according to a recent study from the National Bureau of Economic Research. Comcast RISE brings together two of the company’s brands — Comcast Business and Effectv, both with expertise in the small business space — to empower business owners with the expertise and resources needed to navigate the economic effects of the pandemic.

“At a time when so many in our small business communities are struggling, it’s incredibly humbling to be able to give back and share our knowledge and resources with those hit hardest by the pandemic. We want to help our partners and communities rise,” said J.D. Keller, regional senior vice president, Comcast Twin Cities. “I could not be more pleased to open this program to the entire BIPOC community and continue this positive momentum.”