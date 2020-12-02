 

VBI Vaccines to Discuss Hepatitis B Portfolio in Virtual Fireside Chat Hosted by Raymond James

VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (VBI), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines, today announced that members of the VBI leadership team will discuss the recent news and strategic outlook for the Company’s hepatitis B (HBV) portfolio with covering analyst, Steven Seedhouse, Ph.D., from Raymond James & Associates, Inc. during a fireside chat at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. The discussion will highlight the Company’s two HBV pipeline candidates: VBI’s 3-antigen prophylactic HBV vaccine candidate, licensed in Israel as Sci-B-Vac, and VBI-2601, a novel recombinant, immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

The fireside chat can be accessed live via the Events/Presentations page in the Investors section of the Company’s website, or by clicking this link:

https://raymondjames.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_i-eY5EFpSAWiQwiAub42R ....

A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website following the live conference call.

About Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B is one of the world’s most significant infectious disease threats with more than 290 million people infected globally. HBV infection is the leading cause of liver disease and, with no available functional cure, many patients go on to develop liver cancers. An estimated 780,000 people die each year from complications of chronic HBV such as liver decompensation and hepatocellular carcinoma.

About VBI Vaccines Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a next generation of vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology. VBI is advancing the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B, with: (1) the only 3-antigen hepatitis B vaccine, which is approved for use and commercially available in Israel, under the name Sci-B-Vac, and recently completed its Phase 3 program in the U.S., Europe, and Canada; and (2) an immunotherapeutic in development for a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. VBI’s enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology enables development of eVLPs that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response. VBI’s lead eVLP programs include a vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate targeting glioblastoma (GBM), a prophylactic cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine candidate, and two prophylactic coronavirus vaccine candidates. VBI is headquartered in Cambridge, MA, with research operations in Ottawa, Canada, and research and manufacturing facilities in Rehovot, Israel.

