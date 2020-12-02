 

Get an Expert Review and File for FREE With TurboTax Live Basic, for a Limited Time

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.12.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

Today, TurboTax, from Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) – the leader in online tax preparation – announced that TurboTax Live Basic is free for taxpayers with simple return only, who file through February 15, 2021. Now simple filers can get expert help as they prepare their taxes and have a TurboTax Live tax expert review their return before they file – for free – so they can be confident their taxes are done right.

With TurboTax Live Basic, taxpayers can connect live at home and on their time with a team of Tax Experts with an average of 12-years’ experience. Whether a customer is looking for advice, answers, or a final review before they file, TurboTax Live experts are just a click away. There is no better reason to file your taxes early.

“This was my first time using TurboTax so I was extremely nervous! But I used the live service which helped me out tremendously. Chris from TurboTax is a lifesaver and even went above and beyond to explain the basics of filing taxes!” -- asomi

TurboTax Live Basic offers taxpayers:

  • Expert Help: Taxpayers can connect virtually with a Tax Expert at home and at a time they select. Simply click to talk live either on-demand or by appointment in either English or Spanish. TurboTax Live experts are standing by for advice, answers, or a final review.
  • Unlimited Tax Advice – All Year: Taxpayers get easy access to real tax experts, to get tax advice and answers specific to their unique tax situation. Whether taxpayers have a question about unemployment, moving or having a baby, TurboTax Live experts have them covered.
  • Expert Final Review: Taxpayers can get a final review from a TurboTax Live Tax Expert before they file, giving them total confidence their taxes are done right.
  • 100% Expert Approved Guarantee: TurboTax Live has a 100% Expert Approved Guarantee for all tax returns, advice or reviews provided by TurboTax Live experts.

Eligibility

Taxpayers can file with TurboTax Live Basic if they use form 1040. Simple situations covered in TurboTax Live Basic include: W-2 income, limited interest and dividend income reported on a 1099-INT or 1099-DIV, unemployment benefits, Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), and child tax credits.

Pricing and Availability

TurboTax Live Basic is now available, along with the full suite of TurboTax Live and TurboTax Online products, at https://www.TurboTax.com, the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. File by February 15, 2021, to take advantage of TurboTax Live Basic for free.

ABOUT INTUIT

Intuit’s mission is to power prosperity around the world. We are a mission-driven, global financial platform company with products including TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Turbo, designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives. Our platform and products help customers get more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Our innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves more than 50 million customers worldwide. Please visit us for the latest news and in-depth information about Intuit and its brands and find us on social.

Intuit Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Intuit - Financial SaaS
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Get an Expert Review and File for FREE With TurboTax Live Basic, for a Limited Time Today, TurboTax, from Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) – the leader in online tax preparation – announced that TurboTax Live Basic is free for taxpayers with simple return only, who file through February 15, 2021. Now simple filers can get expert help as …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Salesforce Announces Strong Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Lost Money in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.?
MedMen Announces Delay Filing of Financial Statements for the First Fiscal Quarter of 2021, Ended ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Kandi ...
AWS Announces Four Storage Innovations
AWS Announces Amazon DevOps Guru
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update – VSS Unity Preparing For First Rocket Powered Flight ...
Accenture Promotes 605 New Managing Directors and Appoints 63 New Senior Managing Directors
AWS Announces the Next Version of Amazon Aurora Serverless, a New Capability that Makes it Easier ...
Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Slack
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. ...
Aegon to sell its Central and Eastern European business to VIG
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Intuit TurboTax Launches Fully Assisted Tax Preparation Solution With New TurboTax Live Full Service
26.11.20
Good News bei... Intuit: Prognosen übertroffen, Übernahme genehmigt, Corona abgehakt
25.11.20
Intuit and Credit Karma Receive Clearance from Department of Justice for Acquisition of Credit Karma
24.11.20
Intuit CFO Michelle Clatterbuck to Present at Credit Suisse Technology Virtual Conference
24.11.20
Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi to Present at Nasdaq Investor Conference
19.11.20
Getting Paid and Managing Customers Now Easier for Small Businesses with Integrated CRM Solution
19.11.20
Intuit First Quarter Revenue Grew 14 Percent; Company Provides Guidance for Fiscal 2021
12.11.20
Work Smarter With New Updates to Intuit Professional Tax Software

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.11.20
19
Intuit - Financial SaaS