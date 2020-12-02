Intuit TurboTax Launches Fully Assisted Tax Preparation Solution With New TurboTax Live Full Service

The TurboTax Live Full Service experience matches taxpayers with their own dedicated tax expert based on their unique tax situation, state of residence, and language preference - English or Spanish. The process is simple: match with a TurboTax Live tax expert, securely upload or import tax documents, connect via live video to review a detailed summary. The expert does all the rest.

TurboTax , from Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the leader in online tax preparation, processing nearly 40 million tax returns last year alone, is expanding into the assisted tax preparation category with the launch of TurboTax Live Full Service . Now with TurboTax Live, taxpayers can choose to connect to a dedicated tax expert, who will prepare and file their tax return for them - all from the comfort of home.

“For over 20 years, TurboTax has been helping millions of Americans easily prepare their own taxes. Today, we are thrilled to bring a fully assisted tax preparation product to market with the launch of TurboTax Live Full Service,” said Greg Johnson, executive vice president and GM of Intuit’s Consumer Group. “Now, regardless of whether you want to do your taxes yourself or have them prepared in entirety for you by a tax expert - TurboTax will help you get every dollar you deserve.”

How TurboTax Live Full Service works:

Expert Matching: Everyone's tax situation is different. That's why TurboTax Live matches people with a dedicated tax expert, based on their specific tax situation. Giving taxpayers confidence that they are getting every deduction and credit they deserve, and their taxes are done right.

Document Upload: Taxpayers can securely upload or import their tax documents for their dedicated expert, so they can get started on the return. No mailing or drop-offs needed.

Return Summary: When the tax return is finished, customers review everything with their tax expert on a video call, along with a detailed breakdown of every deduction and credit they are eligible for.

Easy Filing: Once the customer is pleased with the outcome, they give the tax expert permission to sign and file their return.

In addition to the new full service experience, TurboTax Live also continues to offer taxpayers the option of getting expert help as they do their taxes. This provides a customizable experience based on the expert support users need and want. Whether they are looking for unlimited tax advice and answers, a line-by-line review of their tax return before they file or hand off their taxes to a dedicated expert, TurboTax Live experts are ready to help.

All TurboTax Live services provide taxpayers with:

Virtual Convenience: Taxpayers can connect virtually with a tax expert at home and at a time they select. Whether a customer is looking for advice, answers, or to hand it off completely, TurboTax Live experts are standing by.

Real Experts: TurboTax Live connects users to a team of tax experts with an average of 12-years' experience. With some of the most respected tax experts in the business available at their fingertips, taxpayers can be confident that they are getting every deduction and credit they deserve, and their taxes are done right.

Unlimited Tax Advice – All Year: Taxpayers get easy access to real tax experts, to get tax advice and answers specific to their unique tax situation. Whether taxpayers have a question about unemployment, a recent stock purchase or the side gig they picked up, TurboTax Live experts have them covered.

100% Expert Approved Guarantee: TurboTax Live has a 100% Expert Approved Guarantee for all tax returns, advice or reviews provided by TurboTax Live experts.

TurboTax Live and TurboTax Online products are now available at www.TurboTax.com, the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

ABOUT INTUIT

Intuit’s mission is to power prosperity around the world. We are a mission-driven, global financial platform company with products including TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Turbo, designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives. Our platform and products help customers get more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Our innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves more than 50 million customers worldwide. Please visit us for the latest news and in-depth information about Intuit and its brands and find us on social.

