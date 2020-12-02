 

Walgreens and VillageMD to Open the Next 40 Full-Service Primary Care Clinics

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) and VillageMD today announced plans to open the next 40 new Village Medical at Walgreens full-service primary care clinics by the end of summer 2021. The first markets for expansion include areas of Houston, El Paso and Austin, Texas, Phoenix, Ariz., and Orlando, Fla. The first new locations outside of Houston will open in the Phoenix area starting Dec. 14, 2020. The expansion is part of the large-scale rollout announced earlier this year to open 500 to 700 Village Medical at Walgreens clinics in more than 30 U.S. markets in the next five years.

Walgreens Boots Alliance and VillageMD today announced plans to open the next 40 new Village Medical at Walgreens full-service primary care clinics by the end of summer 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Walgreens is proud to partner with VillageMD to offer the most comprehensive and large-scale roll out of physician-led primary care services co-located in a retail pharmacy setting,” said Alex Gourlay co-chief operating officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance. “Our role as part of patient care teams has never been more critical, and our partnership with VillageMD enables us to provide more people with convenient access to high-quality, affordable care embedded in their communities.”

The new Village Medical at Walgreens clinics integrate pharmacists as critical members of VillageMD’s physician-led, multidisciplinary team to provide patients with a full suite of primary care and pharmacy services at convenient Walgreens neighborhood locations. By combining the expertise of both the physician and pharmacist, patients benefit from improved health outcomes and lowered cost of care. With Village Medical board-certified physicians facilitating regular and direct communication between patients and Walgreens pharmacists, the model helps Village Medical at Walgreens patients take the right medications and get the right doses at the right times.

“In today’s complex healthcare environment, this integrated model of care is more important than ever. When patients adhere to the appropriate care and medication regime, health outcomes improve,” said Tim Barry, chairman and CEO at VillageMD. “At Village Medical at Walgreens, our experienced physicians and providers work closely with Walgreens pharmacists every day to ensure patients get accessible, personalized and coordinated care when they need it.”

