ATI Exits Standard Stainless Sheet Products, Redeploys Capital to High-Return Opportunities
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) today announced that it is exiting standard stainless sheet products, streamlining its production footprint, and investing in enhanced capabilities to accelerate the execution of its high-value strategy, primarily in aerospace and defense.
“We are taking decisive action to become a more profitable company by further sharpening our focus on the highest-value opportunities for our business,” said Robert S. Wetherbee, ATI President and Chief Executive Officer. “By shedding a low-margin product line and optimizing our footprint, we are redeploying resources to an aerospace and defense-centered portfolio, expanding margins and driving returns to generate significant value for our shareholders.”
Exiting Standard Stainless Sheet, Taking Action to Enhance Capabilities
The Company is exiting standard stainless sheet products by mid-year 2021. In 2019, this product line represented $445 million of revenue with margins of less than one percent. As a result of these actions, ATI expects to achieve EBITDA margins of 15% or more within the Advanced Alloys and Solutions (AA&S) segment with recovery of the commercial aerospace end market.
The Company has continued transforming the footprint of its AA&S business from one designed to support a high-volume strategy to one that emphasizes its advanced capabilities and specialty products to better support its high-value strategy. As it accelerates its transformation, ATI expects to cease production activities at five locations by year-end 2021.
In addition, the Company will consolidate its finishing operations by investing in its Vandergrift, PA location, creating a more competitive flow path focused on increasing production of high value, differentiated materials. The $65 to $85 million incremental investment over a three-year period is expected to be largely self-funded by working capital releases. These changes are expected to enable the AA&S business to significantly improve its margin profile by reducing costs and pursuing an improved revenue mix, as the aerospace market recovers.
One-time charges related to the implementation of these actions are expected to be in the range of $25 to $30 million and will be expensed in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Non-Cash Asset Impairment Charges
During the fourth quarter, the Company concluded that, based on several factors, including the decision to exit standard stainless sheet products and to accelerate its high-value product strategy, the fair values of certain production assets were below their carrying amounts.
