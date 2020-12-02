ATI Exits Standard Stainless Sheet Products, Redeploys Capital to High-Return Opportunities

“We are taking decisive action to become a more profitable company by further sharpening our focus on the highest-value opportunities for our business,” said Robert S. Wetherbee, ATI President and Chief Executive Officer. “By shedding a low-margin product line and optimizing our footprint, we are redeploying resources to an aerospace and defense-centered portfolio, expanding margins and driving returns to generate significant value for our shareholders.”

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) today announced that it is exiting standard stainless sheet products, streamlining its production footprint, and investing in enhanced capabilities to accelerate the execution of its high-value strategy, primarily in aerospace and defense.

Exiting Standard Stainless Sheet, Taking Action to Enhance Capabilities

The Company is exiting standard stainless sheet products by mid-year 2021. In 2019, this product line represented $445 million of revenue with margins of less than one percent. As a result of these actions, ATI expects to achieve EBITDA margins of 15% or more within the Advanced Alloys and Solutions (AA&S) segment with recovery of the commercial aerospace end market.

The Company has continued transforming the footprint of its AA&S business from one designed to support a high-volume strategy to one that emphasizes its advanced capabilities and specialty products to better support its high-value strategy. As it accelerates its transformation, ATI expects to cease production activities at five locations by year-end 2021.

In addition, the Company will consolidate its finishing operations by investing in its Vandergrift, PA location, creating a more competitive flow path focused on increasing production of high value, differentiated materials. The $65 to $85 million incremental investment over a three-year period is expected to be largely self-funded by working capital releases. These changes are expected to enable the AA&S business to significantly improve its margin profile by reducing costs and pursuing an improved revenue mix, as the aerospace market recovers.

One-time charges related to the implementation of these actions are expected to be in the range of $25 to $30 million and will be expensed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Non-Cash Asset Impairment Charges

During the fourth quarter, the Company concluded that, based on several factors, including the decision to exit standard stainless sheet products and to accelerate its high-value product strategy, the fair values of certain production assets were below their carrying amounts.