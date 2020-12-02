Gamida Cell to Host Virtual Pipeline Deep Dive

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for blood cancers and serious blood diseases, announced today that it will host a virtual event discussing the company’s pipeline, including omidubicel, an advanced cell therapy in Phase 3 clinical development as a potentially life-saving treatment option for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant, and GDA-201, an investigational, natural killer (NK) cell-based cancer immunotherapy, on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

