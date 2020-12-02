Gamida Cell to Host Virtual Pipeline Deep Dive
Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for blood cancers and serious blood diseases, announced today that it will host a virtual event discussing the company’s pipeline, including omidubicel, an advanced cell therapy in Phase 3 clinical development as a potentially life-saving treatment option for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant, and GDA-201, an investigational, natural killer (NK) cell-based cancer immunotherapy, on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET.
The live event will be available at the following link. A replay of the webcast will be available in the “Investors & Media” section of the Gamida Cell website, www.gamida-cell.com, and will be available for at least 14 days following the event.
About Gamida Cell
Gamida Cell is an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for patients with blood cancers and serious blood diseases. We harness our cell expansion platform to create therapies with the potential to redefine standards of care in areas of serious medical need. For additional information, please visit www.gamida-cell.com or follow Gamida Cell on LinkedIn or Twitter at @GamidaCellTx.
