 

Nabriva Therapeutics Announces Date of 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

DUBLIN, Ireland, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV), a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, today announced that it will effect a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its outstanding ordinary shares, which will be effective for trading purposes on the Nasdaq Global Select Market as of the commencement of trading on December 3, 2020.

At the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on July 29, 2020, Nabriva Therapeutics’ shareholders approved, subject to and conditional upon the Board of Directors of Nabriva Therapeutics determining, in its sole discretion, that a reverse stock split is necessary for the Company to comply with the minimum $1.00 per share requirement pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (Bid Price Rule), a reverse stock split (i.e., a consolidation of share capital under Irish law) whereby every ten ordinary shares of $0.01 (nominal value) each in the authorized and unissued and authorized and issued share capital of the Company be consolidated into one ordinary share of $0.10 (nominal value) each, and the subsequent reduction in the nominal value of the ordinary shares in the authorized and unissued and authorized and issued share capital of the Company from $0.10 each to $0.01 each. Nabriva Therapeutics’ Board of Directors subsequently determined that the reverse stock split was necessary for the Company to comply with the Bid Price Rule.

Nabriva Therapeutics’ ordinary shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “NBRV” and the new CUSIP number for Nabriva Therapeutics’ ordinary shares following the reverse stock split is G63637 113. The reverse stock split will reduce the number of ordinary shares outstanding from approximately 150.8 million to approximately 15.08 million post-split and will also proportionately reduce the number of authorized ordinary shares from 1.0 billion to 100.0 million. The reverse stock split will also apply to ordinary shares issuable upon the exercise of Nabriva Therapeutics’ outstanding restricted stock units, stock options and warrants with a proportional increase in the respective exercise prices, as applicable. No fractional ordinary shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Shareholders who would otherwise be entitled to a fractional ordinary share will be entitled to receive a proportional cash payment.

Seite 1 von 3


Nabriva Therapeutics (Spons. ADR) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nabriva Therapeutics Announces Date of 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split DUBLIN, Ireland, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV), a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, today …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
FDA approves Xolair (omalizumab) for adults with nasal polyps
Alstom and Bombardier confirm receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals to complete Bombardier ...
iBio Selected to Produce ATB Therapeutics’ Bioengineered Antibody-Toxin Fusion Proteins
Valneva Announces the Availability of Documentation for its Extraordinary General Meeting
Monument heißt Dato’ Sia Hok Kiang im Vorstand willkommen
Bombardier and Alstom Confirm Receipt of All Necessary Regulatory Approvals to Complete Bombardier ...
EnWave Signs Royalty-Bearing Commercial License Agreement and Equipment Purchase Agreement with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Evergold Announces Multiple Broad Gold-Silver Intercepts Near Surface at GL1 Main in Northern B.C.; ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Nabriva Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
05.11.20
Nabriva Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates
02.11.20
Nabriva Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020