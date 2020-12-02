Nabriva Therapeutics Announces Date of 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split

DUBLIN, Ireland, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV), a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, today announced that it will effect a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its outstanding ordinary shares, which will be effective for trading purposes on the Nasdaq Global Select Market as of the commencement of trading on December 3, 2020.



At the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on July 29, 2020, Nabriva Therapeutics’ shareholders approved, subject to and conditional upon the Board of Directors of Nabriva Therapeutics determining, in its sole discretion, that a reverse stock split is necessary for the Company to comply with the minimum $1.00 per share requirement pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (Bid Price Rule), a reverse stock split (i.e., a consolidation of share capital under Irish law) whereby every ten ordinary shares of $0.01 (nominal value) each in the authorized and unissued and authorized and issued share capital of the Company be consolidated into one ordinary share of $0.10 (nominal value) each, and the subsequent reduction in the nominal value of the ordinary shares in the authorized and unissued and authorized and issued share capital of the Company from $0.10 each to $0.01 each. Nabriva Therapeutics’ Board of Directors subsequently determined that the reverse stock split was necessary for the Company to comply with the Bid Price Rule.

Nabriva Therapeutics’ ordinary shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “NBRV” and the new CUSIP number for Nabriva Therapeutics’ ordinary shares following the reverse stock split is G63637 113. The reverse stock split will reduce the number of ordinary shares outstanding from approximately 150.8 million to approximately 15.08 million post-split and will also proportionately reduce the number of authorized ordinary shares from 1.0 billion to 100.0 million. The reverse stock split will also apply to ordinary shares issuable upon the exercise of Nabriva Therapeutics’ outstanding restricted stock units, stock options and warrants with a proportional increase in the respective exercise prices, as applicable. No fractional ordinary shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Shareholders who would otherwise be entitled to a fractional ordinary share will be entitled to receive a proportional cash payment.