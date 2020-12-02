H2O Innovation Announces Date of its Shareholders’ Annual General Meeting

This year, to face the current pandemic cautiously and proactively, and to limit the risks to the health and safety of our communities, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, the meeting will be held in a virtual format only. Shareholders will therefore not be able to attend the meeting in person. A virtual meeting gives all shareholders of the Corporation an equal opportunity to participate and vote at the meeting, regardless of their geographic location and any constraints or circumstances they may face because of COVID-19.

QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) announces its shareholders’ annual general meeting will be hold on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (EST).

Lisa Henthorne, Chair of the Board, and Frédéric Dugré, President and Chief Executive Officer, cordially invite shareholders and other interested parties to participate, online, in the annual general meeting of shareholders, by connecting to the following address: https://web.lumiagm.com/430948235 . All the documentation related to the annual general meeting of shareholders can be found in the Investors section of the Corporation's website. During this meeting, management will present the main lines and growth areas of the Corporation's new strategic plan for the next three years.

About H 2 O Innovation

H 2 O Innovation designs and provides state-of-the-art, custom-built and integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy and natural resources end-users. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars which are i) water technologies and services; ii) specialty products, including a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and specialized products for the water treatment industry; and iii) operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

