 

Athenex Pharmaceutical Division and Ingenus Pharmaceuticals Announce Availability of Liquid, Ready to Dilute Cyclophosphamide

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athenex, Inc., (NASDAQ: ATNX), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions, today announced that its subsidiary, Athenex Pharmaceutical Division (APD), has launched Liquid, Ready-To-Dilute Cyclophosphamide. The product is being brought to market through APD’s co-marketing partnership with Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, LLC. APD will leverage existing commercial relationships with hospitals, integrated health systems, which include U.S. cancer centers, major distributors, and GPOs, to optimize distribution and commercial uptake of Liquid, Ready-To-Dilute Cyclophosphamide. In 2019, Athenex’s specialty pharmaceuticals business sold into nearly 2,800 oncology hospitals, critical care sites, and clinics.

Jeffrey Yordon, Athenex’s Chief Operating Officer and President of APD, stated, “We are proud to add Liquid Cyclophosphamide to our growing portfolio of specialty products through our partnership with Ingenus Pharmaceuticals. We look forward to identifying additional opportunities to launch products to fill marketplace needs.”

Raju Mantena, Chairman and CEO of Ingenus, stated, “Liquid Cyclophosphamide is the flagship product of our oncology portfolio. We are excited to work with Athenex to present the product to the acute care market. We look forward to collaborating further to bring additional specialty pharmaceutical drugs to the market.”

Liquid Cyclophosphamide does not require reconstitution and involves fewer steps to prepare a hazardous chemotherapeutic agent, which may help reduce the risk of exposure and medication errors. Multi-dose vial presentations may assist with waste reduction.

About Athenex, Inc.
Founded in 2003, Athenex, Inc. is a global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to becoming a leader in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next generation drugs for the treatment of cancer. Athenex is organized around three platforms, including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform, and a Global Supply Chain Platform. The Company’s current clinical pipeline is derived from four different platform technologies: (1) Orascovery, based on P-glycoprotein inhibitor, (2) Src kinase inhibition, (3) T-cell receptor-engineered T-cells (TCR-T), and (4) Arginine deprivation therapy. Athenex’s employees worldwide are dedicated to improving the lives of cancer patients by creating more active and tolerable treatments. Athenex has offices in Buffalo and Clarence, New York; Cranford, New Jersey; Houston, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Hong Kong; Taipei, Taiwan; multiple locations in Chongqing, China; Manchester, UK; Guatemala City, Guatemala and Buenos Aires, Argentina. For more information, please visit www.athenex.com.

