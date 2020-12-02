 

Wave Life Sciences Announces Appointment of Jonathan Rosin as Chief Human Resources Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases, announced today that Jonathan Rosin has been appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). As CHRO, Mr. Rosin will provide strategic enterprise counsel and leadership, both as a member of Wave’s Executive Team and by leading the human resources function.

“Jonathan is an accomplished leader with the breadth of human resources experience necessary to help guide Wave as we prepare to support five programs in clinical trials in 2021, as well as advance a robust preclinical portfolio and our novel discovery and drug development platform,” said Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wave Life Sciences. “Wave is growing and having Jonathan at the helm of our HR function, as well as on our leadership team, will ensure that we continue to build a world-class organization, scale smartly, and maintain Wave’s special culture.”

Mr. Rosin joins Wave with more than 25 years of experience in human resources, organization development, talent strategy, and leadership and team development. Prior to joining Wave, Mr. Rosin spent seven years as CHRO at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals where he served as a member of the executive operating committee. During his tenure at Ironwood, he was instrumental in building organizational capabilities and shaping the culture to support the company’s transition into a fully integrated biotechnology company, and continuously sought to upgrade Ironwood’s capabilities and focus on execution. Prior to joining Ironwood, he held human resources roles of increasing responsibility at Sanofi Genzyme and Fidelity Investments, among others. He has also consulted globally across industries as well as with multiple biotechnology companies to help build high-performing teams and to provide leadership coaching.

“I am thrilled to be joining Wave at such an exciting and promising time, and to have the opportunity to partner with this exceptional team and individuals across the company,” said Mr. Rosin. “It is clear to me that Wave has developed and nurtured a unique and compelling culture that values innovation, inclusion, and making an impact on behalf of patients. I look forward to working with the team to continue transforming Wave’s vision into reality.”

