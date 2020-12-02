 

Green Zebra Media Corp., Majority Controlled Subsidiary of GZ6G Technologies, Announces 2021 Corporate Mandate

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Las Vegas, NV, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCMarkets: GZIC): Green Zebra Media Corp, the majority owned subsidiary of GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCMarkets: GZIC) offering specialized wireless, digital, IoT communications, advertising, marketing and sponsorship services for cities, universities, airports, stadiums and the hospitality industry, updates its 2021 corporate mandate to focus on key aspects of its business plan targeting acquisitions and near-term revenue opportunities for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Coleman Smith, President of Green Zebra Media, updated, “The impact globally of the COVID-19 pandemic pushed our fiscal 2020 operating plans forward into 2021 due to uncertainty in global markets as well as restrictions on consumers and businesses. As a result, we have revised our 2021 mandate to position the Company to capitalize on our immediate market opportunities during Q1 2021, and have also opened the door to growth by acquisition in order to support our corporate vision.”

“Green Zebra offers a holistic end-to-end marketing approach including monetization and a technology consultation and integration approach for enterprise partners and customers.  Our product mix includes wireless networks, IPTV technologies, digital signs, WIFI communications tools and internet of things (IoT). As we focus on enabling 5G technology for our partners and customers as a key pillar of service for our immediate growth opportunities in fiscal 2021, we appreciate the impact of COVID-19 may have also opened doors, created public the awareness, education for the types of product and service we offer, in addition an opportunity for a faster recovery through acquisition of businesses that support our mandate.  In this way we should be able to leverage what we currently offer our customers with key support features to enhance their COVID recovery as well,” added Smith.

Green Zebra Media’s mission has always been to support customers with long-term marketing, advertising, sponsorship and technology initiatives, monetizing our solutions to help our clients to not only leverage sponsor opportunities but to allow sponsors to also better connect with business growth opportunities.

Our 2021 Corporate Mandate is set out below.

GZ6G - Planning for the Emerging Market
 Commencing in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 we plan to begin expanding with an eye on specific branded divisions specializing in three areas of our business.  Those planned specialized business units include: IoT and analytics engagement technologies; hardware technology support; consulting, marketing advertising and sponsorship. In this way we expect to be able to better service our existing contracts which experienced implementation delays due to the impact of COVID 19, as well as contracts currently under negotiation.

