 

Capital Senior Living Corporation Further Reduces Debt and Improves Cash Position with Sale of Ohio Community

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

Company is retained by new owner to manage community

DALLAS, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Senior Living Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: CSU) announced today that it has completed the sale of a senior living community in Canton, Ohio for a gross sale price of $18 million. The transaction closed on November 24, 2020, and provided $6.4 million in net cash proceeds to the Company. In addition, the Company has been retained by the new owner to manage the community on its behalf. The Company will receive a management fee equal to 5 percent of community revenue, which is expected to contribute approximately $350,000 in annualized 2021 revenue.

The Canton, Ohio, community consists of 92 independent living units, 102 assisted living units and 36 memory care units. The transaction is expected to improve the Company’s capital structure and expand its management platform, leveraging the Company’s operational expertise.

“We are pleased to further improve the Company’s financial foundation with the sale of the Canton asset,” said Kimberly S. Lody, President and Chief Executive Officer. “And we are delighted to be selected by the new owner to continue operating this community. An important part of our go-forward strategy is to focus on our core competencies and utilize our scale and operational expertise to develop and expand a management services business to augment our portfolio of owned assets.”

As part of its SING (Stabilize, Invest, Nurture, Grow) strategy to improve its operating performance and financial foundation, the Company has taken a number of actions, including asset sales, lease terminations and community transitions to other operators. Upon completion of all asset transitions, the Company’s portfolio is expected to consist of 68 senior living properties that primarily serve the fast-growing middle market senior population.

About Capital Senior Living
Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation’s largest operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company operates 105 communities that are home to more than 9,000 residents across 22 states and provide compassionate, resident-centric service and care as well as engaging programming. Capital Senior Living offers seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place. For more information, visit www.capitalsenior.com or connect with the Company on Facebook.

For Further Information, Contact:
Kimberly Lody
(972) 308-8323
klody@capitalsenior.com


Capital Senior Living Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capital Senior Living Corporation Further Reduces Debt and Improves Cash Position with Sale of Ohio Community Company is retained by new owner to manage communityDALLAS, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Capital Senior Living Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: CSU) announced today that it has completed the sale of a senior living community in Canton, Ohio …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
FDA approves Xolair (omalizumab) for adults with nasal polyps
Alstom and Bombardier confirm receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals to complete Bombardier ...
iBio Selected to Produce ATB Therapeutics’ Bioengineered Antibody-Toxin Fusion Proteins
Valneva Announces the Availability of Documentation for its Extraordinary General Meeting
Monument heißt Dato’ Sia Hok Kiang im Vorstand willkommen
Bombardier and Alstom Confirm Receipt of All Necessary Regulatory Approvals to Complete Bombardier ...
EnWave Signs Royalty-Bearing Commercial License Agreement and Equipment Purchase Agreement with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Evergold Announces Multiple Broad Gold-Silver Intercepts Near Surface at GL1 Main in Northern B.C.; ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Capital Senior Living Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results