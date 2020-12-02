NeuBase Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Curt Bradshaw, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer

“We are thrilled that Dr. Bradshaw is joining NeuBase as our chief scientific officer as we continue to build a leading nucleic acid therapeutics company. His decades of experience in successfully delivering genetic medicines into the clinic, with specific expertise in RNA therapeutics, make him an ideal fit and perfect complement to our team of experts," said Dietrich A. Stephan, Ph.D., chief executive officer of NeuBase. “As a highly accomplished and proven leader, we are confident Dr. Bradshaw will bring a breadth of knowledge to NeuBase in this next phase of growth as we continue to advance our PATrOL-enabled therapies in rare and common disease areas that we can uniquely and best address.”

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBSE) ("NeuBase" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company accelerating the genetic revolution using a new class of synthetic medicines, today announced the appointment of Curt Bradshaw, Ph.D., as its new Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Bradshaw is a proven drug developer in the field of precision genetic medicines, coming to NeuBase from his most recent role as Chief Scientific Officer at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals. In his new role, Dr. Bradshaw will be responsible for leading and expanding NeuBase’s PATrOL-enabled anti-gene pipeline and will serve as a key member of its executive management team.

Dr. Bradshaw added, “NeuBase has developed an elegant first-in-class platform that enables the creation of an entirely new class of genetic medicines termed anti-genes, and I’m honored to be joining a company that has such potential to create an immense impact on patients across the globe in need of therapeutic options. I look forward to working with the team to advance our programs through clinical development as well as leading its pipeline expansion in and beyond rare diseases.”

Prior to joining NeuBase, Dr. Bradshaw served as Chief Scientific Officer of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARWR), a biotechnology company focused on treating intractable diseases by using RNA interference to silence genes that cause such diseases, from November 2019 to November 2020. From November 2018 to November 2019, Dr. Bradshaw was President, Chief Scientific Officer and a member of the board of directors of Tollnine, a company he co-founded to develop novel antibody conjugates for immuno-oncology. From 2012 to 2018, he was Chief Scientific Officer and a member of the board of directors of Solstice Biologics, where he managed and oversaw all company operations and research exploring novel siRNA technologies for the development of human therapeutics. Before Solstice, Dr. Bradshaw was Vice President of Research and Development and Chief Scientific Officer at Traversa Therapeutics where he had primary R&D oversight and was a key strategic contributor to internal technology development, business strategy, and oversaw research alliances with multiple major pharmaceutical collaborators. Prior to Traversa, he spent seven years at CovX Research, a cornerstone of the Pfizer, Inc. Bioinnovation and Biotherapeutics Center, where he was a member of the research, development and corporate teams providing strategic and tactical support for research and development programs, co-developing the research pipeline and feeding the clinical portfolio. He also oversaw chemistry efforts ranging from basic research through active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing. Prior to CovX, he spent four years at Ligand Pharmaceuticals and was responsible for the chemical development of clinical-phase active pharmaceutical ingredients. Dr. Bradshaw started his career at Abbott Laboratories, where he spent six years as a Research Chemist, Senior Research Chemist and Project Leader. He received a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from Texas A&M University.