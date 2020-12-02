Motus GI and Memorial Hermann Hospital Partner to Improve its Colonoscopy Efficiencies

“The Pure-Vu System provides a clinical solution for colonoscopy patients that present with inadequate prep, while simultaneously providing an opportunity for cost savings for our hospital by potentially reducing the length of stay for these patients. Historically, these patients were delayed on the floor until we could ensure their bowels were clean enough to get a high-quality exam. We are pleased to now have the Pure-Vu System, a technology that allows us to manage these inpatient colonoscopy procedures in a timely manner while avoiding unnecessary extended hospitalization,” commented Dr. Thosani.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. , (NASDAQ: MOTS) ("Motus GI" or the "Company"), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, announced today a collaboration with Dr. Nirav Thosani, Director of Advanced Endoscopy, Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas, to incorporate the Company’s Pure-Vu System with the aim of improving efficiencies and clinical outcomes of inpatient colonoscopy procedures at Memorial Hermann Hospital, for patients who present with inadequate bowel preparation. The Memorial Hermann Hospital is a flagship hospital within the Memorial Hermann System, which is one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in Texas, owning and operating 14 hospitals.

“It’s been rewarding to see the real-world benefit that our technology is providing at Memorial Hermann Hospital. We appreciate our partnership with Dr. Thosani on the implementation of our Pure-Vu System into their busy GI department. Memorial Hermann Hospital identified inadequate bowel prep as both a clinical and economic issue that they wanted to address, and we are pleased to be their partner in this endeavor. We now turn our attention to training additional physicians and staff on the optimal use of the Pure-Vu System, while expanding our reach to other hospitals within the Memorial Hermann System which may benefit from our technology. This approach aligns with our previously stated commercial plan,” commented Tim Moran, Chief Executive Officer of Motus GI.

The Pure-Vu System is a U.S. FDA cleared medical device indicated to help facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure. The device integrates with standard and slim colonoscopes to enable safe and rapid cleansing during the procedure while preserving established procedural workflow and techniques. Within the last year, the Company initiated its commercial launch of the Pure-Vu System in the U.S. with an initial focus on inpatient colonoscopy. The system is currently in more than 20 major U.S. hospitals.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel, providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions.

