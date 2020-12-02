 

Mondelēz International Announces Redemption Price for 3.625% Notes due 2023

02.12.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

CHICAGO, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) (“Mondelēz International” or the “Company”) today announced the redemption price (the “Redemption Price”) for its outstanding 3.625% Notes due 2023 (CUSIP No. 609207AQ8 ) (the “Notes”), which were issued pursuant to the Indenture, dated as of March 6, 2015 (as supplemented and amended from time to time, the “Base Indenture”), by and between the Company and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as trustee, as supplemented by the Officers’ Certificate of the Company, dated as of May 7, 2018, issued pursuant to Section 301 of the Base Indenture. As previously announced, the Company will redeem the Notes on Dec. 4, 2020 (the “Redemption Date”).

The Redemption Price per $1,000 principal amount of the redeemed Notes is $1,076.75. In addition to the Redemption Price, the redeeming holders of the Notes will receive $2.71875 in accrued interest per $1,000 principal amount of the redeemed Notes. Therefore, the total Redemption Price plus accrued interest will be $1,079.47 per $1,000 principal amount of the redeemed Notes.

About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2019 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, Mondelēz International is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. Words, and variations of words, such as “will,” “may,” “expect,” “intend” and similar expressions are intended to identify Mondelēz International’s forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about the redemption of the Notes. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Mondelēz International’s control, which could cause Mondelēz International’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in Mondelēz International’s forward-looking statements. Please see Mondelēz International’s risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Mondelēz International’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Mondelēz International disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Contact: Tom Armitage (Media) Shep Dunlap (Investors)
  +1 847 943 5678 +1 847 943 5454
  news@mdlz.com ir@mdlz.com

