Verisk, BlueVoyant Forge Strategic Partnership to Drive Cyber Risk Insights for Insurance Organizations

Exclusive Partnership Enables Verisk Cyber Solutions to Deliver Unparalleled Cyber Risk Data and Analytics to Insurance Industry

JERSEY CITY, NJ, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading data and analytics company, and BlueVoyant , a cybersecurity services company, have announced a strategic partnership that will enable Verisk to exclusively offer insights driven by BlueVoyant’s industry-leading cybersecurity monitoring technology to insurers through the Verisk Cyber Solutions Suite .



“Our cybersecurity solutions help hundreds of companies worldwide monitor and defend their IT and network infrastructure against relentless and ever-evolving cyber threats,” said Jim Penrose, Chief Operating Officer at BlueVoyant. “Incorporating our Cyber Risk Management findings on hundreds of thousands of firms we track daily into Verisk Cyber Solutions gives cyber insurers unparalleled visibility into a prospect’s cybersecurity posture. This helps them to better understand, model, and underwrite the risk exposures they’re analyzing. This timely information is absolutely critical to keep pace with today’s dynamic cyber risks and the aggregate impact they could have on insurer portfolios. Cyber insurance is a cornerstone of risk management that goes hand-in-hand with driving risk out of your own vendor ecosystem.”

Unlike many traditional insurance risks, cyber risks are often extremely difficult for many insurers to quantify through conventional measures, such as questionnaires and inspections. Cyber risks, in general, can also contribute to major loss events, as many businesses rely on the same operating, email, and cloud-based systems. By integrating BlueVoyant’s risk data, technology, and expertise into its cyber solutions, Verisk can deliver real-time analytics on critical metrics that can help reveal the cyber risks faced by prospects and those currently insured.

“As a managed security services provider, BlueVoyant is at the cutting edge of cyber defense,” said Prashant Pai, vice president and general manager, Verisk Cyber Solutions. “Our exclusive partnership will bring the real-time cybersecurity intelligence only BlueVoyant can provide into the Verisk Cyber Solutions suite. BlueVoyant's data and intelligence, paired with Verisk's expertise and proprietary datasets, will drive unique, comprehensive, and detailed insights.”