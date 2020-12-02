 

Verisk, BlueVoyant Forge Strategic Partnership to Drive Cyber Risk Insights for Insurance Organizations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

Exclusive Partnership Enables Verisk Cyber Solutions to Deliver Unparalleled Cyber Risk Data and Analytics to Insurance Industry

JERSEY CITY, NJ, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading data and analytics company, and BlueVoyant, a cybersecurity services company, have announced a strategic partnership that will enable Verisk to exclusively offer insights driven by BlueVoyant’s industry-leading cybersecurity monitoring technology to insurers through the Verisk Cyber Solutions Suite.

“Our cybersecurity solutions help hundreds of companies worldwide monitor and defend their IT and network infrastructure against relentless and ever-evolving cyber threats,” said Jim Penrose, Chief Operating Officer at BlueVoyant. “Incorporating our Cyber Risk Management findings on hundreds of thousands of firms we track daily into Verisk Cyber Solutions gives cyber insurers unparalleled visibility into a prospect’s cybersecurity posture. This helps them to better understand, model, and underwrite the risk exposures they’re analyzing. This timely information is absolutely critical to keep pace with today’s dynamic cyber risks and the aggregate impact they could have on insurer portfolios. Cyber insurance is a cornerstone of risk management that goes hand-in-hand with driving risk out of your own vendor ecosystem.”

Unlike many traditional insurance risks, cyber risks are often extremely difficult for many insurers to quantify through conventional measures, such as questionnaires and inspections. Cyber risks, in general, can also contribute to major loss events, as many businesses rely on the same operating, email, and cloud-based systems. By integrating BlueVoyant’s risk data, technology, and expertise into its cyber solutions, Verisk can deliver real-time analytics on critical metrics that can help reveal the cyber risks faced by prospects and those currently insured.

“As a managed security services provider, BlueVoyant is at the cutting edge of cyber defense,” said Prashant Pai, vice president and general manager, Verisk Cyber Solutions. “Our exclusive partnership will bring the real-time cybersecurity intelligence only BlueVoyant can provide into the Verisk Cyber Solutions suite. BlueVoyant's data and intelligence, paired with Verisk's expertise and proprietary datasets, will drive unique, comprehensive, and detailed insights.”

Seite 1 von 2


Verisk Analytics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verisk, BlueVoyant Forge Strategic Partnership to Drive Cyber Risk Insights for Insurance Organizations Exclusive Partnership Enables Verisk Cyber Solutions to Deliver Unparalleled Cyber Risk Data and Analytics to Insurance IndustryJERSEY CITY, NJ, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading data and analytics company, and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
FDA approves Xolair (omalizumab) for adults with nasal polyps
Alstom and Bombardier confirm receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals to complete Bombardier ...
iBio Selected to Produce ATB Therapeutics’ Bioengineered Antibody-Toxin Fusion Proteins
Valneva Announces the Availability of Documentation for its Extraordinary General Meeting
Monument heißt Dato’ Sia Hok Kiang im Vorstand willkommen
Bombardier and Alstom Confirm Receipt of All Necessary Regulatory Approvals to Complete Bombardier ...
EnWave Signs Royalty-Bearing Commercial License Agreement and Equipment Purchase Agreement with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Evergold Announces Multiple Broad Gold-Silver Intercepts Near Surface at GL1 Main in Northern B.C.; ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
Verisk Reinforces Its Customer First Approach, Expands Medallia Relationship
28.11.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 48/20
24.11.20
Verisk Acquires Strategic Stake in Reward
16.11.20
AIR Worldwide Provides Annual Global View of Risk
12.11.20
Verisk Maplecroft releases world’s first subnational human rights risk indices
11.11.20
Verisk Announces Plans to Integrate its Life Insurance Solutions with WOMBA’s Electronic Health Record Platform
04.11.20
Verisk Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.12.19
3
Verisk Analytics: Der Beherrscher der Datenflut