Aspo Plc – Managers’ transactions – Tatu Vehmas

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Vehmas, Tatu Antti Aleksi

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Aspo Oyj

LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677_20201202105848_3

Transaction date: 2020-12-01

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 637,668 Unit price: 5.8877 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 637,668 Volume weighted average price: 5.8877 EUR

ASPO Plc



Arto Meitsalo

CFO

For further information, please contact:

Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 551 1422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com





Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding b-to-b customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.





