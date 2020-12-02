Aspo Plc – Managers’ transactions – Tatu Vehmas
December 2, 2020 at 15:00 p.m.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Vehmas, Tatu Antti Aleksi
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Aspo Oyj
LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677_20201202105848_3
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-12-01
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 637,668 Unit price: 5.8877 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 637,668 Volume weighted average price: 5.8877 EUR
Arto Meitsalo
CFO
For further information, please contact:
Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 551 1422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com
Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding b-to-b customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.
