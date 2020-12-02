 

Assure Holdings Announces Closing of US$10.5 Million Institutional Investor Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 14:00  |  52   |   |   

Announces Insider Participation in the Private Placement

Announces Registration Rights Agreement

DENVER, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced brokered private placement of 16,357,703 units of the Company (each, a "Unit" and collectively, the "Units") at an issue price of US$0.64 per Unit, for gross proceeds of US$10,468,930 (the “Offering”). The proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for completing payments associated with Assure’s acquisition of Neuro-Pro, expanding the Company’s operational footprint into new states, launching a telehealth neurologist offering for intraoperative neuromonitoring (“IONM”), funding new acquisitions in the IONM industry, filing a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) under the terms of the registration rights agreement and general working capital purposes. Kestrel Merchant Partners LLC (the “Sponsor”) acted as the exclusive sponsor and The Benchmark Company, LLC (the “Agent”) acted as sole placement agent in connection with the Offering.

John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO, said, "We are pleased to have successfully closed this equity offering, in which prominent institutional investors as well as members of the management team and board of directors participated. I want to thank Kestrel Merchant Partners which provided great guidance and was a strong partner in facilitating a successful transaction."

Farlinger continued, “We were pleased to increase our financial flexibility and liquidity as we accelerate our expansion. These funds will be used to accelerate organic growth, support new initiatives including our emerging telemedicine offering for IONM and finance targeted acquisitions. The financing will also support the filing of a resale registration statement on Form S-1 with a plan to become a reporting issuer in the United States, following that we are positioning for a potential uplisting to a major U.S. exchange.”

Farlinger concluded, “Between structural changes across the IONM industry and financial strain driven by disruptions from COVID-19, Assure sees substantial opportunity in this environment both from an organic growth and an opportunistic M&A perspective.”

Significant institutional investors participated in the Offering, including Delaware-based investment fund Manchester Management Company LLC and certain of the Special Situations Funds, based out of New York City (collectively, “SSF”). Subject to the approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), SSF will become a new insider of the Company. In connection with the purchase of the Units, SSF has agreed and acknowledged that: (i) until the date on which the TSXV approves SSF as an insider, it will not vote any of its Common Shares in excess of 9.999% of the total Common Shares of the Company, then issued and outstanding and (ii) in the event that, upon exercise of the Warrants owned by SSF, it becomes a new control person (as defined under TSXV Policy 1.1) as a result of the exercise, the Company will not be required to issue any Common Shares to SSF until the Company has obtained shareholder approval for the creation of a new control person in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

Seite 1 von 4
Assure Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Assure Holdings Announces Closing of US$10.5 Million Institutional Investor Private Placement Announces Insider Participation in the Private Placement Announces Registration Rights Agreement DENVER, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH) is pleased to announce that …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
FDA approves Xolair (omalizumab) for adults with nasal polyps
Alstom and Bombardier confirm receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals to complete Bombardier ...
iBio Selected to Produce ATB Therapeutics’ Bioengineered Antibody-Toxin Fusion Proteins
Valneva Announces the Availability of Documentation for its Extraordinary General Meeting
Monument heißt Dato’ Sia Hok Kiang im Vorstand willkommen
Bombardier and Alstom Confirm Receipt of All Necessary Regulatory Approvals to Complete Bombardier ...
EnWave Signs Royalty-Bearing Commercial License Agreement and Equipment Purchase Agreement with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Evergold Announces Multiple Broad Gold-Silver Intercepts Near Surface at GL1 Main in Northern B.C.; ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Assure Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
30.11.20
Assure Holdings Enters Into Commitments To Receive Approximately US$10 Million From Institutional Investors
25.11.20
Assure to Attend Investor Conferences in December 2020
17.11.20
Assure Holdings Sets Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call for Monday, November 30, 2020, at 5: 30 p.m. ET
09.11.20
Assure Reports a Record Number of Monthly Procedures in October 2020
04.11.20
Assure to Attend Investor Conferences in November 2020