Assure Holdings Announces Closing of US$10.5 Million Institutional Investor Private Placement

DENVER, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “ Company ” or “ Assure ”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced brokered private placement of 16,357,703 units of the Company (each, a " Unit " and collectively, the " Units ") at an issue price of US$0.64 per Unit, for gross proceeds of US$10,468,930 (the “ Offering ”). The proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for completing payments associated with Assure’s acquisition of Neuro-Pro, expanding the Company’s operational footprint into new states, launching a telehealth neurologist offering for intraoperative neuromonitoring (“ IONM ”), funding new acquisitions in the IONM industry, filing a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “ Commission ”) under the terms of the registration rights agreement and general working capital purposes. Kestrel Merchant Partners LLC (the “ Sponsor ”) acted as the exclusive sponsor and The Benchmark Company, LLC (the “ Agent ”) acted as sole placement agent in connection with the Offering.

John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO, said, "We are pleased to have successfully closed this equity offering, in which prominent institutional investors as well as members of the management team and board of directors participated. I want to thank Kestrel Merchant Partners which provided great guidance and was a strong partner in facilitating a successful transaction."

Farlinger continued, “We were pleased to increase our financial flexibility and liquidity as we accelerate our expansion. These funds will be used to accelerate organic growth, support new initiatives including our emerging telemedicine offering for IONM and finance targeted acquisitions. The financing will also support the filing of a resale registration statement on Form S-1 with a plan to become a reporting issuer in the United States, following that we are positioning for a potential uplisting to a major U.S. exchange.”

Farlinger concluded, “Between structural changes across the IONM industry and financial strain driven by disruptions from COVID-19, Assure sees substantial opportunity in this environment both from an organic growth and an opportunistic M&A perspective.”

Significant institutional investors participated in the Offering, including Delaware-based investment fund Manchester Management Company LLC and certain of the Special Situations Funds, based out of New York City (collectively, “SSF”). Subject to the approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), SSF will become a new insider of the Company. In connection with the purchase of the Units, SSF has agreed and acknowledged that: (i) until the date on which the TSXV approves SSF as an insider, it will not vote any of its Common Shares in excess of 9.999% of the total Common Shares of the Company, then issued and outstanding and (ii) in the event that, upon exercise of the Warrants owned by SSF, it becomes a new control person (as defined under TSXV Policy 1.1) as a result of the exercise, the Company will not be required to issue any Common Shares to SSF until the Company has obtained shareholder approval for the creation of a new control person in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.