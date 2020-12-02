GameSquare, an International Esports Company, To Be Featured on BNN Bloomberg

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States



TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare” or the “Company”), an international esports company, is pleased to announce that it is scheduled to be featured on BNN Bloomberg throughout the day and evenings. Investors can learn more about the opportunities in esports during an interview held with the Company’s CEO, Kevin Wright, which will be aired until December 13, 2020. The feature follows the announcement by GameSquare that the Company has entered into a letter of intent with Reciprocity Corp. (“Reciprocity”) to form a leading international esports company (the “Transaction”). For more information about the Transaction, please see the Company’s press release dated November 25, 2020, which is available under the Company’s SEDAR and Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) profiles at www.sedar.com and www.thecse.com , respectively. NewZoo, an esports consulting firm, estimates that the total global esports audience in 2020 will reach 495 million and that global esports sponsorships and media rights will grow to US$1.2 billion by 2023.

“I am pleased that GameSquare will be featured on BNN Bloomberg, a leader in Canadian business news reporting, and that I had the opportunity to discuss what we view as a tremendous opportunity in esports,” said Kevin Wright, CEO of GameSquare. “Esports is bringing together global brands seeking to connect with fans and enthusiasts. The growing audience numbers and the financial commitment by global companies supports our thesis that esports is one of the fastest growing forms of entertainment and in my view GameSquare is well positioned to benefit from that growth. Additionally, we believe that there is an outstanding opportunity to consolidate leading esports companies into the GameSquare group of companies.”

About GameSquare

GameSquare is an international esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the esports market and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. GameSquare’s acquisition of Code Red Ltd. (“Code Red”), an esports talent agency, provided an initial foothold in Europe through its UK operations. Code Red represents leading on-screen talent, players and influencers and works with leading global brands to develop influencer campaigns and esports marketing strategies.