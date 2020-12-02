 

COVID-19 Vaccine Capable Air Transportation System Patent Awarded to Reflect Scientific for its Liquid Nitrogen Temperature-controlled Cooling and Freezing Systems

OREM, Utah, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a provider of diverse products and services for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries, announced a patent has been granted by the United States Patent Office for an ultracold shipping and storage container for transportation by air that uses liquid nitrogen technology for cooling.

The large state-of-the-art shipping system could carry many thousands of doses of vaccines and utilizes the commercially proven Cryometrix patented cooling and freezing technology that has the flexibility to provide precise temperature control across a wide range of temperatures. The system accommodates payloads ranging from those requiring conventional refrigeration to specialty products such as COVID-19 and related vaccines that may require temperatures as low as -80° centigrade (-112° Fahrenheit). Systems can be configured to provide for short or long duration shipping cycles, making it an ideal choice for cold chain management.

Mr. Kim Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific, remarked, “Reflect Scientific is now working with organizations such as the governments’ Operation Warp Speed and air carriers that have the expertise to utilize this storage system for specific customized applications.”

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.

Reflect Scientific, Inc., based in Orem, Utah, the company develops and markets innovative, proprietary technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among Reflect Scientific’s products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation, and computer server room uses. Visit www.reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/reflect-scientific. 

