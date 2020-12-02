COVID-19 Vaccine Capable Air Transportation System Patent Awarded to Reflect Scientific for its Liquid Nitrogen Temperature-controlled Cooling and Freezing Systems

OREM, Utah, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a provider of diverse products and services for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries, announced a patent has been granted by the United States Patent Office for an ultracold shipping and storage container for transportation by air that uses liquid nitrogen technology for cooling.



The large state-of-the-art shipping system could carry many thousands of doses of vaccines and utilizes the commercially proven Cryometrix patented cooling and freezing technology that has the flexibility to provide precise temperature control across a wide range of temperatures. The system accommodates payloads ranging from those requiring conventional refrigeration to specialty products such as COVID-19 and related vaccines that may require temperatures as low as -80° centigrade (-112° Fahrenheit). Systems can be configured to provide for short or long duration shipping cycles, making it an ideal choice for cold chain management.