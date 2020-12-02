Harris Williams Advises Midwest Dental on its Sale to Smile Brands Inc.

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Midwest Dental, a portfolio company of FFL Partners (FFL), on its sale to Smile Brands Inc. (Smile Brands), a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors (Gryphon). Midwest Dental is a leading dental service organization with over 230 clinics in 17 states. The transaction was led by James Clark, Andy Dixon, Tyler Bradshaw, Andrew Hoft and Cameron Thomas of the Harris Williams Healthcare & Life Sciences (HCLS) Group.

“Midwest Dental is a premier dental services organization with a legacy that spans more than 50 years. The company has a devoted base of patients of all ages and has become a trusted partner providing best-in-class support to its affiliated dental practices,” said James Clark, a managing director at Harris Williams. “It was a pleasure working with the teams at Midwest Dental and FFL on this transaction, and we are excited to see the strategic combination evolve over time.”

“The dental industry remains attractive to investors given its solid fundamentals and long-term growth dynamics. Midwest Dental’s rapid recovery following COVID-19 shutdowns demonstrates the strength of its operating model and management team, as well as the industry’s resilience and importance to overall patient health. We are excited to have had the opportunity to work with the company and to extend our successful track record in the sector,” added Andy Dixon, a managing director at Harris Williams.

Midwest Dental is a leading dental services organization, founded in 1968 as a single dental practice in rural Mondovi, Wisconsin. The company emphasizes patient satisfaction and improving dental health outcomes by providing an exceptional care environment for its over 350 affiliated dentists. Today, the company continues its philosophy supporting over 230 clinics across 17 states including Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

FFL is a San Francisco-based private equity firm with over $4.5 billion under management. For over twenty years, the firm has helped build industry-leading companies, supplying capital and advice to exceptional management teams to grow businesses and unlock value. FFL has deep experience in investing and operations and has brought large-company best practices and professional networks to smaller companies. Business growth has provided over 75% of the value created by FFL for its investors. FFL invests in business services, industrials and healthcare services.