Suzano Included in 2021 Corporate Sustainability Index

The company was included in the portfolio announced this week, which is composed of 46 stocks of 39 companies and is valid from January 4 to December 30, 2021. With its inclusion in the ISE, Suzano reaffirms its commitment to the long-term goals it announced in last February that include, among other measures, removing 40 million tons of additional carbon from the air by 2030, producing 10 million tons of biobased products to replace plastic and petroleum products and acting to remove 200,000 people from below the poverty line.

Suzano , a global reference in bioproducts derived from the cultivation of eucalyptus trees, was selected as a component of the Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE) of the Brazilian B3 Exchange for 2021. The ISE is an index that tracks the performance of listed corporations based on the aspects of corporate sustainability, social justice, environmental balance and corporate governance.

“Being included in this list reinforces that we are on the right path in our ESG practices. We will continue to work so that our activities continue to be recognized by independent evaluators and consequently associated with our ongoing evolution to build a sustainable economy,” said Marcelo Bacci, CFO and IRO of Suzano.

About Suzano

Suzano, the company resulting from the merger of Suzano Pulp & Paper and Fibria, is committed to being a global reference in the sustainable use of renewable resources. The world's leading producer of eucalyptus pulp and one of Latin America’s largest paper producers, Suzano exports to more than 80 countries and, through its products, contributes to the lives of over two billion people. With its ten plants and the joint operation Veracel, it has installed capacity of 10.9 million tons of market pulp and 1.4 million tons of paper per year. Suzano has more than 35,000 direct and indirect employees, and has been investing for more than 90 years in innovative solutions based on planted eucalyptus, which enable it to replace fossil-based raw materials with those from renewable sources. Suzano adopts the highest standards of corporate governance on the exchanges where its stock is traded, namely the B3 in Brazil and the NYSE in the United States.

