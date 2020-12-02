 

Recruiter.com's Recruiter Index to be Featured on CNBC for Seventh Consecutive Month

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 14:15  |  48   |   |   

HOUSTON, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), a leading hiring platform with the world's largest network of recruiters, is pleased to announce its Chairman and CEO, Evan Sohn, will present the results of the Company's Recruiter Index for November 2020 live on CNBC this Thursday, December 3, on "The Exchange," which airs 1 pm to 2 pm EST.

The Recruiter Index is a survey of the Recruiter.com recruiter network, which is comprised of more than 27,000 small and independent recruiters. It has a successful track record of forecasting the Labor Department's jobs report by relying on recruiters' sentiment.

"Our network platform gives us special insight into areas of business that show the most growth potential, and I am excited for the opportunity to again share the latest results with the CNBC audience," said Sohn.  

Recruiter.com will also host a video conference and panel discussion at 1:00 pm EST on Tuesday, December 8, to further discuss the Recruiter Index, as well as general recruiting and hiring trends.

To participate in the video conference, click here or go to:

https://recruiter.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PHRfHatqQhiXZWgzrd0rdg

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is a hiring platform for the world's largest network of small and independent recruiters. We empower businesses to recruit specialized talent faster with virtual teams of recruiters, AI job-matching, and video technology. Visit https://www.recruiter.com.

For investor information, visit https://www.recruiter.com/investors.html.

Please follow social media channels for additional updates:

Company Contact:

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Phone: (855) 931-1500

Investor Relations:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Phone: (407) 491-4498

dave@redchip.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "forecasts," “forecasting,” "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Recruiter.com's Recruiter Index to be Featured on CNBC for Seventh Consecutive Month HOUSTON, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), a leading hiring platform with the world's largest network of recruiters, is pleased to announce its Chairman and CEO, Evan Sohn, will present the results of the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
FDA approves Xolair (omalizumab) for adults with nasal polyps
Alstom and Bombardier confirm receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals to complete Bombardier ...
iBio Selected to Produce ATB Therapeutics’ Bioengineered Antibody-Toxin Fusion Proteins
Valneva Announces the Availability of Documentation for its Extraordinary General Meeting
Monument heißt Dato’ Sia Hok Kiang im Vorstand willkommen
Bombardier and Alstom Confirm Receipt of All Necessary Regulatory Approvals to Complete Bombardier ...
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve First Authorization in the World for a Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...