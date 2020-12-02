Leading fine-art logistics specialist hasenkamp and 4ARTechnologies launch strategic cooperation to revolutionize global art handling
Zug (ots) - 4ARTechnologies and hasenkamp are joining forces to set new
standards for the global landscape of fine art transports and art handling.
The digital art market tools developed by the Swiss Art & Tech expert
4ARTechnologies are already being used by over 30.000 people in 65 countries.
Now, renowned European logistics specialist hasenkamp, who handles works by Da
Vinci or Gerhard Richter and serves clients like the MET in NY, is providing
over a century of expertise and their own developments to define the next
generation of fine-art handling services for the industry.
The immediate goal of the cooperation is to combine 4ARTechnologies'
first-of-it's-kind art handling tools, including fully digital artwork passport,
condition reports and process track & trace with hasenkamp's leading
full-service approach and over 100 years of fine-art logistics experience.
Dr. Thomas Schneider, General Manager of hasenkamp, is enthusiastic about the
partnership: "As a specialist for the logistics of high value and sensitive
goods, the entire hasenkamp group always focuses on the customer. With our
worldwide network, we guarantee the quality of our services and ensure the
highest standards of fine-art logistics. We always serve our clients in the best
possible way to meet their requirements. Through the cooperation with
4ARTechnologies, we create a further step towards transparency and security for
our customers and their artworks."
"Partnerships with industry leaders like hasenkamp are key to 4ARTechnologies'
success." notes Niko Kipouros, 4ARTechnologies AG Founder and CEO. "We are
excited and proud to cooperate with hasenkamp, as their immense know-how and
process experience are fundamental in building an integrated logistics solution
that is a further step towards the standardization of a larger art market
ecosystem."
Contact for further inquiries:
4ARTechnologies AG
Dino Lewkowicz
mailto:dino@4art-technologies.com
Phone: +41 41 740 00 50
http://www.4art-technologies.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/145921/4780064
OTS: 4ARTechnologies
