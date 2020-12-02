Leading fine-art logistics specialist hasenkamp and 4ARTechnologies launch strategic cooperation to revolutionize global art handling

The immediate goal of the cooperation is to combine 4ARTechnologies'first-of-it's-kind art handling tools, including fully digital artwork passport,condition reports and process track & trace with hasenkamp's leadingfull-service approach and over 100 years of fine-art logistics experience.Dr. Thomas Schneider, General Manager of hasenkamp, is enthusiastic about thepartnership: "As a specialist for the logistics of high value and sensitivegoods, the entire hasenkamp group always focuses on the customer. With ourworldwide network, we guarantee the quality of our services and ensure thehighest standards of fine-art logistics. We always serve our clients in the bestpossible way to meet their requirements. Through the cooperation with4ARTechnologies, we create a further step towards transparency and security forour customers and their artworks.""Partnerships with industry leaders like hasenkamp are key to 4ARTechnologies'success." notes Niko Kipouros, 4ARTechnologies AG Founder and CEO. "We areexcited and proud to cooperate with hasenkamp, as their immense know-how andprocess experience are fundamental in building an integrated logistics solutionthat is a further step towards the standardization of a larger art marketecosystem."Contact for further inquiries:4ARTechnologies AGDino Lewkowiczmailto:dino@4art-technologies.comPhone: +41 41 740 00 50http://www.4art-technologies.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/145921/4780064OTS: 4ARTechnologies