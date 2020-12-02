Sinopec's Fixed-point Poverty Alleviation and Pairing Program Lifts Eight Counties Out of Poverty in Response to UN Sustainable Development Goals

BEIJING, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has announced that Dongxiang Autonomous County in Gansu Province has been lifted out of poverty, the last of the eight counties in Sinopec's fixed-point poverty alleviation and pairing program to eradicate poverty.

The previous seven counties in Sinopec's poverty relief program that have overcome poverty are Fenghuang and Luxi counties in Hunan Province, Yingshang and Yuexi counties in Anhui Province, Yopurga County in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Baingoin County in Tibet Autonomous Region and Zeku County in Qinghai Province.

Sinopec has developed precise poverty alleviation plans based on regional characteristics and advantages.

In poverty relief through industrial development, Sinopec has adapted to local conditions and natural endowments to develop specialty industries, such as promoting the quinoa produced in Dongxiang County, the "Sunshine Bazaar" series of dried fruit products in Xinjiang and an "Easy Joy-Zhuoma Spring" project that brings natural drinking water from Tibet to consumers across the country.

In poverty relief through consumption, Sinopec has helped products from the poverty alleviation program to enter the national market through 27,000 gas station convenience stores and seven online poverty relief shopping platforms, with the entire Sinopec system participating proactively in the initiative. In the past two years, Sinopec has helped to sell more than CNY600 million (US$91.40 million) worth of poverty relief products.

In terms of poverty relief through employment, Sinopec has hosted special job fairs in poverty-stricken regions with the goal of "one person's employment lifts a family from poverty". A Sinopec Poverty Alleviation Training Platform was established to offer regular vocational skills and agricultural training.

In promoting poverty relief through education, Sinopec has built 68 schools in designated poverty alleviation regions, purchased more than 30,000 pieces of teaching equipment and issued more than 20 million yuan ($US 3.1 million) in grants. To further support education development in poor areas, Sinopec also opened Spring Buds and Resilient classes for students in need.