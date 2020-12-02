 

NeoPhotonics Announces New Class 60 Coherent Modulator and Class 60 Coherent Receiver for 100+ Gbaud Symbol Rates Enabling 800G and Above Per Wavelength Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.12.2020, 14:30  |  48   |   |   

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), a leading developer of silicon photonics and advanced hybrid photonic integrated circuit-based lasers, modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high speed communications networks, today announced the addition of Class 60 versions of its Coherent Driver-Modulator (CDM) and Intradyne Coherent Receiver (Micro-ICR) to its suite of High Bandwidth Coherent components, addressing the next generation of 100+ Gbaud systems to meet the ongoing growth in demand for bandwidth, especially between cloud data centers. Optical performance improvement due to increased baud rates enables NeoPhotonics customers to pack more data over longer distances for better economics, lower cost per bit, lower operating expenses and lower power consumption, all under the same hardware envelope as they currently enjoy using NeoPhotonics Class 40 components.

These new Class 60 Coherent components extend the highest speed over distance performance of our existing Class 50 products by increasing the 3 dB bandwidth from 50 GHz to 60 GHz. The Class 60 suite improves on the currently shipping Class 40 components, and allows increasing symbol rates from the current 64+ Gbaud rate to the higher 100+ Gbaud rates. These NeoPhotonics components work together to enable customers to implement single wavelength data transmission near one Terabit per second over datacenter interconnect (DCI) distances, and long-haul 400~500Gbps transmission.

Higher symbol rates increase data capacity while maintaining superior optical signal to noise ratio (OSNR) and reach performance, thereby enabling the highest speed over distance use. These new components are available in compact form factor packages suitable for use in pluggable modules and compact daughter cards. NeoPhotonics Class 60 CDM and Micro-ICR are mechanically compatible to their Class 40 counterparts, and are a natural upgrade path for achieving the higher symbol rates (100+ Gbaud) in order to support 800Gbps and above data rates per wavelength applications.

The Class 60 suite comprises:

  • Class 60 CDM: NeoPhotonics Class 60, polarization multiplexed, coherent driver modulator (CDM) features a co-packaged InP modulator with four linear, high bandwidth, differential drivers, and is designed for low V-Pi, low insertion loss and a high extinction ratio. The compact package is designed to be compliant with the form factor of the OIF Implementation Agreement #OIF-HB-CDM-01.0.
  • Class 60 Micro-ICR: NeoPhotonics Class 60 High Bandwidth Micro-Intradyne Coherent Receiver (Micro-ICR) is designed for 100+ Gbaud symbol rates, more than tripling the rate of standard 100G ICRs. The compact package is designed to be compliant with the OIF Implementation Agreement OIF-DPC-MRX-02.0.

These components are designed to work together with NeoPhotonics “Nano” ultra-narrow linewidth external cavity tunable laser, which cuts the size approximately in half compared to current Micro-ITLAs, while featuring industry leading linewidth and low phase noise with low electrical power consumption.

Seite 1 von 2


NeoPhotonics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NeoPhotonics Announces New Class 60 Coherent Modulator and Class 60 Coherent Receiver for 100+ Gbaud Symbol Rates Enabling 800G and Above Per Wavelength Applications NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), a leading developer of silicon photonics and advanced hybrid photonic integrated circuit-based lasers, modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high speed communications networks, today announced the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Salesforce Announces Strong Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Lost Money in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.?
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Kandi ...
MedMen Announces Delay Filing of Financial Statements for the First Fiscal Quarter of 2021, Ended ...
AWS Announces Four Storage Innovations
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update – VSS Unity Preparing For First Rocket Powered Flight ...
AWS Announces Amazon DevOps Guru
AWS Announces the Next Version of Amazon Aurora Serverless, a New Capability that Makes it Easier ...
Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Slack
AWS Announces Five Industrial Machine Learning Services
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. ...
Aegon to sell its Central and Eastern European business to VIG
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
NeoPhotonics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results