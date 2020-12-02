 

Emilie Hungenberg Joins AXIS Re as Senior Underwriter, Property, EMEA & Latin America

AXIS Re, the reinsurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced that Emilie Hungenberg has joined AXIS Re as a Senior Underwriter, Property, EMEA & Latin America.

In this role, Ms. Hungenberg will be responsible for underwriting a Property treaty portfolio for France, Benelux, Iberia and Africa. She will work in partnership with the underwriting team responsible for these regions to further develop and execute AXIS Re’s underwriting strategy.

“We are delighted to welcome Emilie to AXIS Re,” said Gino Smith, Head of Property, EMEA & Latin America at AXIS Re. “She brings a strong technical underwriting background spanning short and long tail lines of business, as well as an extensive commercial network throughout the region. Emilie’s experience and expertise will further enable us to deliver on AXIS Re’s promise of providing agile, solution-oriented services to our clients and brokers.”

Ms. Hungenberg joins AXIS Re from investment manager Schroders, where she was a Senior ILS Underwriter and Project Manager, responsible for underwriting collateralized reinsurance for Europe, Bermuda and Lloyds. Prior to Schroders, Ms. Hungenberg held progressively senior roles in underwriting and client management with RMS, MS Amlin, Sompo and Odyssey Re.

Ms. Hungenberg will be based in Zurich and report directly to Mr. Smith.

About AXIS Capital
 AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at September 30, 2020 of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Canada and the Middle East. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com. Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.

