Clean Harbors to Present at BMO Capital Markets 2020 Growth & ESG Conference

Clean Harbors, Inc. (“Clean Harbors”) (NYSE: CLH) the leading provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Michael L. Battles, EVP Corporate Planning and Development Brian P. Weber and SVP Investor Relations Jim Buckley will be participating in a fireside chat at the BMO Capital Markets 2020 Growth & ESG Conference.

Clean Harbors’ presentation will take place at 2:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 8, and will be webcast live. To access the live or archived webcast, visit the “Investor Relations” portion of Clean Harbors’ website at www.cleanharbors.com.