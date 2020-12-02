 

DXC Technology and Microsoft Collaborate to Power a More Personalized, Intelligent, Secure and Modern Workplace Experience for Global Enterprises

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today announced an expanded strategic collaboration with Microsoft to deliver a more personalized, intelligent, secure and modern workplace experience to help companies to address rapidly evolving business challenges and customer and employee needs.

DXC and Microsoft are joining forces to deliver a solution and suite of services that will help companies to empower their employees with a modern workplace experience and to ensure customers’ employees can seamlessly and securely work anytime, anywhere and on any device.

Called DXC MyWorkStyle, DXC brings the largest install base of workplace customers and the blueprint for the modern workplace experience. As part of the collaboration, Microsoft and DXC will work together to co-develop and deliver the solution, leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning from millions of data points to create a modern workplace experience.

DXC and Microsoft will bring together leading technology, engineering talent and architects to enhance the DXC MyWorkStyle platform. The platform will leverage Microsoft’s suite of services including Microsoft 365 and Teams, and Dynamics 365 and Power Platform.

Together, our goal is to bring customers a next level employee experience and to unlock further value in the workplace. DXC’s partnership with Microsoft is a game changer, with both companies committed to changing the future of work forever. DXC will be customer number one, creating the modern workplace experience for themselves. DXC is already working to implement and adopt the DXC MyWorkStyle platform to create a better experience for its own people, globally.

As the world’s largest provider of workplace services, DXC supports more than 1,000 workplace customers in 67 countries. The company manages over 7.2 million devices and 1.3 million desktops virtually, nearly two-times its closest competitor. DXC also manages over 8.2 million Microsoft Office 365 and Teams seats and responds to more than 40 million requests for support each year in 56 languages.

“We are excited about our modern workplace business and our partnership with Microsoft,” said Mike Salvino, DXC president and chief executive officer. “The world of work has changed forever and working virtually is now a ‘must’ for all businesses. This is a great opportunity for customers of both Microsoft and DXC to help their employees to work without disruption and provide a truly virtual, modern workplace experience that allows them to be more productive, more engaged and more connected to their teammates.

“As we explored strategic alternatives over recent months, we realized that keeping this business provides the opportunity to define the future of work and create much more value for our customers and our people.”

“Enterprise customers are accelerating deployment of cloud-based services to enhance employee experiences, facilitate better decision making based on data-driven insights and engage customers in new ways,” said Judson Althoff, executive vice president of Microsoft’s worldwide commercial business. “We are excited by our enhanced collaboration with DXC that will help enterprise customers evolve their cloud strategies and realize their business transformation.”

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. With decades of driving innovation, the world’s largest companies trust DXC to deploy the Enterprise Technology Stack to deliver new levels of performance, competitiveness and customer experiences. Learn more about the DXC story and our focus on people, customers and operational execution at www.dxc.technology.

