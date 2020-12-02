 

Bravo Multinational, Inc. Appoints Four New Members to “Business Advisory” Board

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.12.2020, 14:30  |  22   |   |   

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (“Bravo Multinational” or the “Company”) (OTC: BRVO) announced the appointment of Mr. Mark Greenberg, Mr. Neil Davis, Mr. Stephen Scheffer and Mr. Edward Pergjini to the newly formed “Business Advisory” board, effective November 30, 2020. All four individuals have accepted their “Business Advisory” board seat positions.

Bravo Multinational created the “Business Advisory” board to assist the Company’s management and Board of Directors with the evaluation of business opportunities within the media, entertainment and sports industries as well as the electric metals and green alternative energy sectors. Each of the seated members has extensive experiences in these industries.

The Company filed a Form 8-K on December 1, 2020 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the newly form “Business Advisory” board and its members.

Bios for the “Business Advisory” board members are below:

Mark Greenberg is the CEO of SEVN Sports Inc. He served as the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EPIX from 2009 to 2017. As an early visionary in the video streaming industry, Mr. Greenberg led EPIX to become the first cross platform network and his work has influenced future streaming services including Netflix, Amazon and Hulu. Mr. Greenberg previously served as Executive Vice President for Showtime Networks, Inc., and Director of Direct Marketing at HBO (Home Box Office). Mr. Greenberg received his undergraduate degree from Providence College and his MBA from Columbia University.

Neil Davis is the Chief Business Development Officer of SEVN Sports Inc. Mr. Davis is a seasoned digital executive for various companies including, AOL, Blockbuster, Dish Network and Qello Media, where he served as Chief Business Officer. He was previously CEO at Monetize, where he consulted for the media and entertainment industries. Prior to that, he was Head of Corporate and Digital Development at Blockbuster-Dish Digital. Mr. Davis received his undergraduate degree from Arizona State University.

Stephen Scheffer has served almost 30 years at HBO (Home Box Office) as President of Film Programming, Video and Enterprises. Mr. Scheffer was responsible for overseeing all motion picture programming for HBO. As President of HBO Pictures, he was responsible for the financing and production of HBO’s Silver Screen Partners and Cinema Plus theatrical movie ventures. Prior to HBO, Mr. Scheffer held executive positions at Time Life Films, Allied Artists, Polydor Records, MGM and Columbia Pictures. Mr. Scheffer received his undergraduate degree from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland and his MBA from Harvard Business School.

Edward Pergjini is the President of Element Sports Group Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Element Global, Inc. (OTC: ELGL) Mr. Pergjini has over 30-years of experience working with multinational companies across disciplines including, commercial strategy, team management, the construction and development of international brands, and the management of broad real estate heritages. He also has a strong understanding of cross-cultural marketing, along with deep expertise in the economic and financial workings of professional European soccer clubs. Mr. Pergjini resides in France and received his MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bravo Multinational, Inc. Appoints Four New Members to “Business Advisory” Board Bravo Multinational Incorporated (“Bravo Multinational” or the “Company”) (OTC: BRVO) announced the appointment of Mr. Mark Greenberg, Mr. Neil Davis, Mr. Stephen Scheffer and Mr. Edward Pergjini to the newly formed “Business Advisory” board, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Salesforce Announces Strong Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Lost Money in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.?
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Kandi ...
MedMen Announces Delay Filing of Financial Statements for the First Fiscal Quarter of 2021, Ended ...
AWS Announces Four Storage Innovations
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update – VSS Unity Preparing For First Rocket Powered Flight ...
AWS Announces Amazon DevOps Guru
AWS Announces the Next Version of Amazon Aurora Serverless, a New Capability that Makes it Easier ...
Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Slack
AWS Announces Five Industrial Machine Learning Services
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. ...
Aegon to sell its Central and Eastern European business to VIG
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity