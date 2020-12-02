Bravo Multinational, Inc. Appoints Four New Members to “Business Advisory” Board

Bravo Multinational created the “Business Advisory” board to assist the Company’s management and Board of Directors with the evaluation of business opportunities within the media, entertainment and sports industries as well as the electric metals and green alternative energy sectors. Each of the seated members has extensive experiences in these industries.

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (“Bravo Multinational” or the “Company”) (OTC: BRVO) announced the appointment of Mr. Mark Greenberg, Mr. Neil Davis, Mr. Stephen Scheffer and Mr. Edward Pergjini to the newly formed “Business Advisory” board, effective November 30, 2020. All four individuals have accepted their “Business Advisory” board seat positions.

The Company filed a Form 8-K on December 1, 2020 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the newly form “Business Advisory” board and its members.

Bios for the “Business Advisory” board members are below:

Mark Greenberg is the CEO of SEVN Sports Inc. He served as the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EPIX from 2009 to 2017. As an early visionary in the video streaming industry, Mr. Greenberg led EPIX to become the first cross platform network and his work has influenced future streaming services including Netflix, Amazon and Hulu. Mr. Greenberg previously served as Executive Vice President for Showtime Networks, Inc., and Director of Direct Marketing at HBO (Home Box Office). Mr. Greenberg received his undergraduate degree from Providence College and his MBA from Columbia University.

Neil Davis is the Chief Business Development Officer of SEVN Sports Inc. Mr. Davis is a seasoned digital executive for various companies including, AOL, Blockbuster, Dish Network and Qello Media, where he served as Chief Business Officer. He was previously CEO at Monetize, where he consulted for the media and entertainment industries. Prior to that, he was Head of Corporate and Digital Development at Blockbuster-Dish Digital. Mr. Davis received his undergraduate degree from Arizona State University.

Stephen Scheffer has served almost 30 years at HBO (Home Box Office) as President of Film Programming, Video and Enterprises. Mr. Scheffer was responsible for overseeing all motion picture programming for HBO. As President of HBO Pictures, he was responsible for the financing and production of HBO’s Silver Screen Partners and Cinema Plus theatrical movie ventures. Prior to HBO, Mr. Scheffer held executive positions at Time Life Films, Allied Artists, Polydor Records, MGM and Columbia Pictures. Mr. Scheffer received his undergraduate degree from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland and his MBA from Harvard Business School.

Edward Pergjini is the President of Element Sports Group Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Element Global, Inc. (OTC: ELGL) Mr. Pergjini has over 30-years of experience working with multinational companies across disciplines including, commercial strategy, team management, the construction and development of international brands, and the management of broad real estate heritages. He also has a strong understanding of cross-cultural marketing, along with deep expertise in the economic and financial workings of professional European soccer clubs. Mr. Pergjini resides in France and received his MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Forward-Looking Statements:

