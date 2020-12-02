STRONG Technical Services Announces Partnership with INDY Cinema Group to Provide Managed Services in Europe

“Over the past few years STS and INDY have partnered to provide managed services to independent cinemas in the United States,” said Blake Titman, Vice President and General Manager at STS. “It is a natural fit to offer our managed services in Europe where INDY is headquartered. Our engineering and support team has many of years of experience in the cinema industry and are unmatched when combined with our integrated technology and product solutions.”

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRONG Technical Services, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN) and a leader in projection equipment sales, engineering, and services announces a partnership with INDY Cinema Group (“INDY”) to provide managed services in Europe. STRONG Technical Services (“STS”) will offer INDY customers a complete managed service offering including 24x7x365 support, STRONG Management System access, field service dispatch, equipment discounts, and STRONG MDI screens. The STRONG Management System includes equipment monitoring, digital signage, remote access, and reporting.

Ian Brown, CEO and Founder of INDY, stated, “INDY has been offering services to the independent cinema market for over ten years now. Offering STS’s services was an obvious addition to the range of service we offer. Not only does STS meet our service delivery expectations but, just as importantly, their team shares a client-focused philosophy that aligns with ours. We are both committed to the independent cinema market and understand the unique challenges in our industry.”

Those wishing to obtain more information regarding the full range of products and services offered by STS are invited to contact management directly, either by phone at (800) 722-4445 or by email at sales@strong-tech.com.



About STRONG Technical Services

STRONG Technical Services, Inc. (www.strong-tech.com), a Ballantyne Strong, Inc. company, is an equipment sales, engineering, and service provider located in Omaha, NE. The company, with its nationwide service and engineering team, designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for a broad range of applications including audio, projection, and signage applications with comprehensive managed service offerings to ensure solution uptime and availability.