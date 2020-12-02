 

Broadcom Breaks New Ground with Trident SmartToR, Converging Switching, Routing, and L4-L7 Services

Delivers 100x the Performance Compared to Current Industry Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) announced today an industry first with Trident SmartToR (Smart Top-of-Rack), expanding the reach of merchant silicon to software-defined, fully-programmable switching, routing, and L4-L7 services at unprecedented scale. The Trident SmartToR architecture empowers a new generation of smart networking products with orders of magnitude better performance than solutions currently available in the market.

Over the last decade, merchant silicon has evolved from basic L2 switching to the world’s highest-performance switching and routing solutions. Trident SmartToR takes this to the next level with support for high-performance, advanced network services.

“Truly revolutionary, Trident SmartToR delivers unmatched performance and scale, along with merchant-silicon economics, to disrupt the L4-L7 network services market, which until now has relied on low-performing and expensive processors and FPGAs— this new offering is a true game changer,” said Ram Velaga, senior vice president and general manager, Core Switching Group, Broadcom.

Trident SmartToR enables a 100x performance increase with massive capacity: tracking 3 million connections with 3 million connection-level policies, as well as 1 million tunnels and over 1 million stateful counters for metering and telemetry.

Trident SmartToR uses a software-defined pipeline that covers switching, routing, and advanced L4-L7 network services. In addition, this pipeline enables user-defined instrumentation and analytics at the packet and connection level with nanosecond resolution. Trident SmartToR can also perform essential analytics filtering functions such as deduplication, categorization, and summarization to provide specific and actionable insights.

A leading-edge solution, Trident SmartToR also has integrated line-rate MACSec/ IPSec for pervasive security, powered by a programmable encryption engine, which maintains operational flexibility while securing network traffic.

The unparalleled breadth of Trident SmartToR’s capabilities expands its reach far beyond that of a standard top-of-rack switch, enabling merchant silicon to cover applications such as:

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Broadcom Expands Tomahawk 4 Family, Increasing Leadership in the World’s Highest Bandwidth Switch/Routing Silicon
01.12.20
Broadcom Unveils the Industry’s First Open AIOps Platform Delivering a New Level of Full-Stack Observability for Hybrid Clouds
30.11.20
Broadcom Debuts Industry’s First 5nm ASIC for Data Center and Cloud Infrastructure
30.11.20
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 11. Dezember 2020
22.11.20
3 Tech-Dividendenaktien, die jetzt ein Kauf sein könnten
15.11.20
3 Tech-Aktien, die eine Dividende zahlen und jetzt ein Kauf sein könnten
11.11.20
3 Dividenden-Tech-Aktien für November
10.11.20
Broadcom Announces World’s First Automotive IEEE 802.3ch Multigigabit PHYs and Multilayer Switches with MACsec Support
08.11.20
1.000 Euro auf der hohen Kante? 3 Kaufgelegenheiten für den Crash

