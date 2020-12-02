 

SmileDirectClub Partners With Altius Healthcare Management

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 14:33  |  49   |   |   

Alliance with Texas-Based Dental Support Organization Increases SmileDirectClub Partner Network Footprint in Lone Star State

Over 1,000+ Affiliated Practices Across the U.S. Now Offer SmileDirectClub Clear Aligners

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the oral care company with the first telehealth platform for teeth straightening, has partnered with dental support organization Altius Healthcare Management and its 29 offices throughout Texas to enable even more customers to begin their SmileDirectClub journey in the dentist chair. Working together, the partners will provide customers in the Lone Star State with increased access to premium oral care while improving overall oral health.

The partnership with Altius Healthcare Management will give patients located in rural areas in Texas the option to begin their SmileDirectClub treatment at participating Altius Healthcare dental offices and create opportunities for Altius dentists to provide dental care to SmileDirectClub customers who are located in these rural areas.

“We’re pleased to welcome Altius Healthcare Management and their affiliated practices to the SmileDirectClub Partner Network to ensure Texans across the state have access to a premium teeth straightening solution and our pioneering telehealth platform for orthodontia,” said Chris Thompson, Vice President of the Professional Channel at SmileDirectClub. “We look forward to working with Altius and their network of dental professionals to provide consumers access to a straighter smile that they can afford, starting at their dentist’s office.”

“Altius Healthcare shares SmileDirectClub’s commitment to provide affordable, high quality oral care to communities that need it most,” said Darren E. Boggs, Chief Executive Officer, Altius Healthcare Management. “Our affiliated practices serve communities in rural Texas where access to orthodontia is limited. By partnering with SmileDirectClub and embracing telehealth, we’re able to help more people get the straighter smile they’ve always wanted more conveniently and affordably than ever before.”

The SmileDirectClub Partner Network, launched in January 2020, now includes more than 1,000 partner locations across the U.S., further expanding access to SmileDirectClub’s innovative clear aligner therapy and customized BPA-free aligners, which are made in the USA at the Company’s FDA-certified and registered facility in Tennessee.

Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies and the leading telehealth solution for orthodontia, serving over one million customers around the world.

About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, from clear aligner therapy to its affordable, premium oral care products line. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong, Singapore and Spain. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Contact:
SmileDirectClub Media Relations: Press@SmileDirectClub.com


SmileDirectClub Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SmileDirectClub Partners With Altius Healthcare Management Alliance with Texas-Based Dental Support Organization Increases SmileDirectClub Partner Network Footprint in Lone Star State Over 1,000+ Affiliated Practices Across the U.S. Now Offer SmileDirectClub Clear Aligners NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
FDA approves Xolair (omalizumab) for adults with nasal polyps
Alstom and Bombardier confirm receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals to complete Bombardier ...
iBio Selected to Produce ATB Therapeutics’ Bioengineered Antibody-Toxin Fusion Proteins
Valneva Announces the Availability of Documentation for its Extraordinary General Meeting
Monument heißt Dato’ Sia Hok Kiang im Vorstand willkommen
Bombardier and Alstom Confirm Receipt of All Necessary Regulatory Approvals to Complete Bombardier ...
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve First Authorization in the World for a Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
SmileDirectClub Partners With MetLife
19.11.20
SmileDirectClub Launches Foundation to Empower Those Navigating Transitions
19.11.20
SmileDirectClub Partners With Unified Smiles
16.11.20
SmileDirectClub Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
13.11.20
SmileDirectClub to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences