Sequential Brands Group Announces Relaunch of Broad Review of Strategic Alternatives

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. ("Sequential" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SQBG) today announced that its Board of Directors has relaunched a broad exploration of strategic alternatives available to the Company to best position it for success and maximize value. Such strategic alternatives may include the sale of the Company or the divestiture of one or more existing brands. Stifel is the exclusive financial advisor for the process. “The Company has successfully rationalized its cost structure and strengthened its relationships with key stakeholders during the past several months. We believe now is the right time to re-focus on the process of exploring strategic alternatives to fully maximize value for our shareholders,” said William Sweedler, Executive Chairman of Sequential.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SQBG) owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the active and lifestyle categories. Sequential seeks to ensure that its brands continue to thrive and grow by employing strong brand management, and marketing teams. Sequential has licensed and intends to license its brands in a variety of consumer categories to retailers, wholesalers and distributors in the United States and around the world. For more information, please visit Sequential’s website at: www.sequentialbrandsgroup.com. To inquire about licensing opportunities, please email: newbusiness@sbg-ny.com.

