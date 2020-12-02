 

Free Flow, Inc. (FFLO) Announces Appointment to Company Board of Directors

02.12.2020   

King George, Virginia, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Free Flow, Inc. (FFLO:OTCPINK), whose current subsidiaries provide vehicle dismantling and the recycling of OEM auto parts and supplies; scrap metal processing; auto leasing; and investing in additional operating companies, today announced that on November 25, 2020, Shah Wali Khan was appointed to serve as a director of the Company. In addition to his management and oversight role on the Board of Directors, Mr. Khan will use his business management skills to assist with the planned global expansion of Free Flow's subsidiary operations.

Mr. Khan’s appointment to the Board of Directors was detailed in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 30, 2020.  

Mr. Khan received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Punjab University in Lahore, Pakistan in 1993.  Upon completion of his academic education, Mr. Khan joined his family textile business, Topi Industries (Pvt.) Ltd., as production director.  While in this position, he expanded operations to retail stores under the brand name Aroshi and sold embroidered fabric.  The business grew to forty retail outlets with approximately 150 employees.  In December 2019, Mr. Khan left the textile business and moved the United States with his wife and three daughters.  Once in the U.S., he became the sole owner of Two Angel’s Group, LLC, a California limited liability company that operates franchise restaurants.  Due to Mr. Khan’s wide-ranging business experience and entrepreneurial spirit, the Company believes he will be a valuable addition to the FFLO Board of Directors.

“We are extremely pleased to have Mr. Khan join us as part of Free Flow’s Board of Directors,” commented Mr. Sabir Saleem, CEO of Free Flow, Inc.  “In additional to his varied business experience, we believe Mr. Khan will be a great asset when the Company negotiates processed scrap metal contracts with steel mills in targeted international markets.”

ABOUT FREE FLOW, INC.

Free Flow, Inc., traded under the stock ticker symbol “FFLO”, is a Delaware company that creates and acquires operating subsidiaries with the goal of manufacturing and selling products and services.  Through its current subsidiaries – Accurate Auto Parts, Inc., Motor & Metals, Inc., and Citi Autos, Corp. – the Company provides OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) recycled auto parts and supplies from a warehousing and shipping facility on its 19-plus acre facility in King George, Virginia, USA.  Every year, approximately eleven million cars are scrapped and end up in salvage yards for reprocessing.  FFLO helps to reduce the carbon footprint involved in the production of new parts and steel products through the sales of recycled auto parts and supplies.

This press release may include predictions, estimates, opinions or statements that might be considered "forward-looking" under the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements generally can be identified by phrases such as the Company or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates," or other, similar words or phrases. 

