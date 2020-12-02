Spero Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Tamara Joseph as Chief Legal Officer

“We are thrilled to welcome Tamara to Spero and look forward to benefiting from her extensive legal and leadership experience in the biotechnology space,” said Ankit Mahadevia, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Spero Therapeutics. “This experience will be invaluable as we work to address the growing threat of multidrug-resistant bacteria through the potential commercialization of tebipenem HBr and the advancement of SPR720 and SPR206 through clinical trials.”

Ms. Joseph brings significant experience to Spero with over 20 years of leadership roles in the biotechnology sector, overseeing legal, public and government affairs, compliance and risk management. Ms. Joseph most recently served as General Counsel at Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. and previously served as General Counsel at Enzyvant Therapeutics Ltd., InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mayne Pharma Ltd., and Transkaryotic Therapies, Inc. Her experience also includes establishing and leading the ex-US operations of the Biogen Idec Inc. legal and public affairs departments. Ms. Joseph received her B.A. in economics from Duke University, her J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School and her L.L.M. degrees from the College of Europe in Belgium and the University of Paris.

Ms. Joseph commented, “Joining Spero’s management team is a truly exciting opportunity. Spero’s development pipeline is impressive, and its lead asset is on a path towards regulatory approval following the announcement of positive data from the Phase 3 ADAPT-PO trial. I look forward to working with Ankit and the team as we work to advance our pipeline and transition to a commercial organization.”

In connection with Ms. Joseph joining Spero, on November 20, 2020, the Compensation Committee of Spero’s Board of Directors approved, effective as of December 2, 2020, the grant of a non-qualified stock option award to purchase 75,000 shares of its common stock to Ms. Joseph under the Spero Therapeutics, Inc. 2019 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, as amended, or the 2019 Inducement Plan. The stock option was granted as an inducement material to Ms. Joseph becoming an employee of Spero in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The option has an exercise price equal to the closing price of Spero’s common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 2, 2020. The option will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting after 12 months and the remaining shares vesting monthly over the following 36-months, subject to Ms. Joseph’s continued employment with Spero on such vesting dates. The option is subject to the terms and conditions of the 2019 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of a stock option agreement covering the grant.