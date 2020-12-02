 

Spero Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Tamara Joseph as Chief Legal Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 14:30  |  53   |   |   

Appointment strengthens leadership team ahead of tebipenem HBr’s potential commercialization

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving multi-drug resistant bacterial infections and rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Tamara Joseph, J.D., L.L.M., as Chief Legal Officer, effective as of today.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tamara to Spero and look forward to benefiting from her extensive legal and leadership experience in the biotechnology space,” said Ankit Mahadevia, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Spero Therapeutics. “This experience will be invaluable as we work to address the growing threat of multidrug-resistant bacteria through the potential commercialization of tebipenem HBr and the advancement of SPR720 and SPR206 through clinical trials.”

Ms. Joseph brings significant experience to Spero with over 20 years of leadership roles in the biotechnology sector, overseeing legal, public and government affairs, compliance and risk management. Ms. Joseph most recently served as General Counsel at Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. and previously served as General Counsel at Enzyvant Therapeutics Ltd., InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mayne Pharma Ltd., and Transkaryotic Therapies, Inc. Her experience also includes establishing and leading the ex-US operations of the Biogen Idec Inc. legal and public affairs departments. Ms. Joseph received her B.A. in economics from Duke University, her J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School and her L.L.M. degrees from the College of Europe in Belgium and the University of Paris.

Ms. Joseph commented, “Joining Spero’s management team is a truly exciting opportunity. Spero’s development pipeline is impressive, and its lead asset is on a path towards regulatory approval following the announcement of positive data from the Phase 3 ADAPT-PO trial. I look forward to working with Ankit and the team as we work to advance our pipeline and transition to a commercial organization.”

In connection with Ms. Joseph joining Spero, on November 20, 2020, the Compensation Committee of Spero’s Board of Directors approved, effective as of December 2, 2020, the grant of a non-qualified stock option award to purchase 75,000 shares of its common stock to Ms. Joseph under the Spero Therapeutics, Inc. 2019 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, as amended, or the 2019 Inducement Plan. The stock option was granted as an inducement material to Ms. Joseph becoming an employee of Spero in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The option has an exercise price equal to the closing price of Spero’s common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 2, 2020. The option will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting after 12 months and the remaining shares vesting monthly over the following 36-months, subject to Ms. Joseph’s continued employment with Spero on such vesting dates. The option is subject to the terms and conditions of the 2019 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of a stock option agreement covering the grant.

Seite 1 von 3
Spero Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Spero Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Tamara Joseph as Chief Legal Officer Appointment strengthens leadership team ahead of tebipenem HBr’s potential commercializationCAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
FDA approves Xolair (omalizumab) for adults with nasal polyps
Alstom and Bombardier confirm receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals to complete Bombardier ...
iBio Selected to Produce ATB Therapeutics’ Bioengineered Antibody-Toxin Fusion Proteins
Valneva Announces the Availability of Documentation for its Extraordinary General Meeting
Monument heißt Dato’ Sia Hok Kiang im Vorstand willkommen
Bombardier and Alstom Confirm Receipt of All Necessary Regulatory Approvals to Complete Bombardier ...
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve First Authorization in the World for a Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Plug Power and Gaussin Collaborate on Hydrogen-Powered Transportation Vehicles
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Spero Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
30.11.20
Spero Therapeutics to Present at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on December 3, 2020
05.11.20
Spero Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results and Provides Business Update
03.11.20
Spero Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.05.20
5
Spero Therapeutics