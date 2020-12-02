 

Loop Media, Inc. Announces Loop App Will Be Available on VIZIO SmartCast TVs

Glendale, CA, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”), the first media company that gives consumers and businesses fully integrated 360-degree music video and other premium short-form content experiences (OTC: LPTV), today announced that Loop’s consumer app, which features the world’s largest music video library, will soon be available, free to millions of VIZIO SmartCast TV households in the U.S. and Canada. 

In addition to enjoying Loop music videos and other premium short-form content on VIZIO SmartCast TVs, audiences can enjoy the world’s largest music video library with the new Loop app for iPhone and Android. Businesses can also entertain their customers using the Loop Player, a small set top box that plays Loop Media’s growing collection of over 500,000 music, film, TV, sports and gaming videos. True to its name, Loop’s technology uniquely enables consumers to directly influence and control the Loop “in business” experience (in restaurants, bars, venues) via the same Loop consumer app, thereby linking the two. No other video app features that innovative power.

“VIZIO represents a tremendous new audience for Loop as one of the nation’s largest smart TV brands,” said Jon Niermann, CEO & Co-founder of Loop Media. “Anyone who has been in a major retail store has, in some shape or form, interacted with a VIZIO TV! We are very much looking forward to showcasing music videos and other great Loop content on those screens.” 

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc is the first media company focused on fully integrated 360-degree engagement of music videos and other premium short-form content by consumers and businesses. Loop improves the entire viewing experience for premium short-form content by focusing on venues and consumers in the evolving frontier of digital out-of-home, streamlining the public-to-private viewing experience. Loop’s growing library of over 500,000 short-form videos, including: music videos, film, game and TV trailers, viral videos, sports clips and atmospherics and travel videos can be viewed in many popular hospitality, dining, and retail venues; on leading branded media and entertainment sites; and on over-the-top TV platforms and CTV devices. To learn more about Loop products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

About VIZIO

VIZIO, the #1 American-based TV brand and #1 Sound Bar Brand in America, delivers innovative entertainment solutions and value for millions of connected consumers. Formed in 2002 and quickly established as a daring leader, VIZIO has built a portfolio of industry-leading products that provide brilliant, awe-inspiring experiences while incorporating seamlessly with the smart home. The company designs a collection of televisions, sound bars, and the SmartCast smart TV platform with the consumer’s desires in mind, and has been rated America’s Fastest Growing TV Brand with Quantum Dot and America’s Fastest Growing Sound Bar Brand with Dolby Atmos. VIZIO product leadership is consistently highlighted by industry reviews and awards, and most recently received 30 Best of CES 2020 accolades.

2020 VIZIO, Inc. VIZIO, the V Logo, VIZIO SmartCast and other terms and phrases are trademarks or registered trademarks of VIZIO, Inc. All other trademarks and logos are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Loop Media, Inc. Press:

Jon Lindsay Phillips
RLM PR
LoopTV@rlmpr.com
+1-646-828-8566 


