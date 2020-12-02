GoldHaven Resources Corp. CEO Discusses Company’s Fiscal Strength and Upcoming Exploratory Drilling Plans for Gold Properties in Chile

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsAudio — GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: ATUMF) today announces that its CEO, Dan Schieber, has been featured in an exclusive audio interview with NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), a financial news and content distribution company and one of 50+ brands in the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”). During the interview, Schieber provided some background on the company’s recent IPO, the strength of its management team and upcoming plans to begin its initial exploration program on several properties located in the famous Maricunga Gold Belt of Chile.

Schieber began the interview by providing some background on the company. “GoldHaven is a Canadian junior exploration company. We’ve been active since March, when COVID was just coming out, and managed to get our IPO done and raise $2.5 million during a pandemic. Our unique land position is in the Maricunga Gold Belt of Chile, where more than 100 million ounces of gold were discovered in the last 10 years, along with half a billion ounces of silver,” he said.

GoldHaven’s formidable positioning in the gold space is underpinned by the company’s valuable assets and the financial strength of its business plan. GoldHaven’s initial exploration program includes drilling and conducting geophysics on several properties starting in January 2021.

Another significant asset for GoldHaven, said Schieber, is the leadership of the company’s Vice President of Exploration, Patrick Burns, a Canadian geologist with over 40 years of experience throughout the Caribbean and Central and South America. Burns played a direct role in the discovery of the Escondida porphyry copper deposit in Chile and has been involved in publicly traded mining companies, predominantly in Chile, for 35 years.

“Pat Burns is the life of the company. He is credited with discovery of one of the largest mines in the world. I’m really looking forward to seeing what results he brings from our initial exploration program,” Schieber added.

Looking ahead, Schieber said one of the strongest arguments for investing in GoldHaven is COVID-19’s effect on the global economy.

“It’s going to be really interesting to see the market turn for us. One thing that is a premise for my involvement in GoldHaven, and why I like to be in gold, is the basics of currency. You cannot undo the printing of money; you can’t control this,” he said. “That argument is the strongest one we have for gold as a means of preserving wealth. This is an exciting time to be a shareholder of GoldHaven. We believe in gold and believe gold will be a great hedge against the dilution of currencies.”