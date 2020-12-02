Li Auto Inc. Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering for research and development of (i) next-generation electric vehicle technologies, including high-voltage platform, high C-rate battery, and ultra-fast charging, (ii) the next BEV platform and future car models, and (iii) autonomous driving technologies and solutions, as well as for general corporate purposes.

BEIJING, China, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that it intends to offer and sell 47,000,000 American depositary shares (“ADSs”), each representing two Class A ordinary shares of the Company, subject to market and other conditions, in an underwritten public offering. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 7,050,000 additional ADSs from the Company.

Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., UBS Securities LLC, and China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited will act as the joint bookrunners for the proposed ADS offering.

A preliminary prospectus related to the proposed ADS offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the Company's website at https://ir.lixiang.com/sec-filings.

This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, the securities described herein, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation, or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Through innovative products, technology, and business model, the Company provides customers with safe, convenient, and cost-effective mobility solutions. Li Auto is the first to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. The Company started volume production of its first model, Li ONE, in November 2019. With Li ONE, the Company leverages its in-house technology to create value for its customers, focusing on range extension, smart technology, and autonomous driving solutions. Beyond Li ONE, the Company aims to expand its product line by developing new vehicles to target a broader consumer base.