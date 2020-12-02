 

Artelo Biosciences Announces Appointment of Senior Pharmaceutical Executive Gregory R. Reyes, M.D., Ph.D., to Board of Directors

LA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutics that modulate endogenous signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system, today announced the appointment of drug discovery and development veteran Gregory R. Reyes, M.D., Ph.D. to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective November 30, 2020. 

“Dr. Reyes’ expert role and track record in taking small molecules and biologics through the development process make him an ideal addition for the next phase of Artelo’s advancement,” commented Connie Matsui, chairperson of Artelo’s Board of Directors.  “We are grateful and excited to welcome him to the Board.” 

Dr. Reyes brings 35 years of experience in biotech and large pharma to Artelo. Currently he is co-founder and Board member of San Diego-based Orox Biosciences. Previously, he was Senior Vice President, Drug Discovery & Site Head at Celgene San Diego, led the Oncology franchise at Biogen Idec, headed Discovery Biology at the Pfizer Ann Arbor campus, and oversaw Tumor Biology and Infectious Diseases at Schering-Plough Research Institute. Over the course of his career, Dr. Reyes and his teams advanced more than 50 small molecules and biologics from discovery into preclinical and clinical development.  One of these was Merck’s (Schering-Plough) Victrelis (boceprevir) which was approved as one of the first small molecule antiviral treatments for chronic hepatitis C and which received the 2012 Prix Galien Award along with Vertex’s Incivek as the ‘best pharmaceutical agent’ in both the UK and US. 

“As a young company, Artelo has demonstrated impressive versatility and progress in identifying and developing potentially transformative treatments in cancer, anorexia, and anxiety disorders,” added Dr. Reyes. “I’m looking forward to joining this seasoned team and providing guidance for the growth and development of the company and its product candidates.” 

Dr. Reyes obtained his M.D. and Ph.D. degrees through the Medical Scientist Training Program at The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.  He completed his medical and postdoctoral training at Stanford University Hospital, where he was awarded a Damon Runyon Cancer Research Fellowship for studies at Stanford’s Cancer Biology Research Lab.  He has nearly 100 scientific publications and 50 US and foreign patents and applications. Dr. Reyes currently serves as advisor to Cancer Research UK’s New Agents Committee and previously served on NIH’s National Advisory General Medical Sciences Council, and the Standing Review Committee for the Research Centers in Minority Institutions, National Center for Research Resources. 

